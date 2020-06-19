Rimouski-Neigette: elected officials and leaders discussing the economic recovery
The elect of Rimouski-Neigette have collaborated with two economic development agencies to target projects which, according to them, should as a priority go to the front during the next two years.
Share
June 18, 2020 20h37
Share
Rimouski-Neigette: elected officials and leaders discussing the economic recovery
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
RIMOUSKI — In the current context of déconfinement economic recovery and promoted by Quebec, the elected officials of Rimouski-Neigette have collaborated with two economic development agencies to target projects which, according to them, should as a priority go to the front during the next two years. In their eyes, twenty projects totaling about$ 110 million could be an important lever of economic recovery for the region. But to get there, they seek the intervention of Quebec.
This consultation is made up of provincial and federal mps, Harold LeBel and Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, of the MRC de Rimouski-Neigette, the City of Rimouski, of the Corporation de promotion économique de Rimouski (SOPER), as well as the Chamber of commerce and industry, Rimouski-Neigette. To achieve their vision of recovery, these decision-makers seek the collaboration of the minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, whose start-up work is often dependent on his approval.
The group, itself, has provided a document describing each of the major projects considered structuring at local and regional level. “It would be very easy to anticipate many of these projects without any difficulty, writes Harold LeBel. Local leaders want to be part of the implementation of the projects, while being partners with the government. We strongly believe that the time is right.” For the member for Rimouski, this concerted action has “no connection with the bill 61”. In the opinion of the group, eight projects, including the expansion and major renovation of the Théâtre du Bic, as well as the rehabilitation of the port of Rimouski and the supply pipe of municipal water, may be made in the short term.
Time too long
The shadow at the table was the delay too long before getting the approval of some departments, up to compromising the achievement of some of these projects, according to the president of the SOPER, Jean Pouliot. The mp LeBel provides as an example the process of obtaining a certificate of authorization environment that can take up to 320 days in that region, while elsewhere, the period is about 120 days. “What’s the problem?”, rebels-t-it. “If everyone is in compliance with its deadlines, it would be better, adds the prefect of Rimouski-Neigette, Francis St-Pierre, citing an example in the area of immigration. The federal government meets its deadlines, but in Quebec, it’s a problem.”
In this economic recovery, the president of the SOPER believes that the important thing is not so much to create new jobs that allow employees to return to work. According to Jean Pouliot, the health crisis has weakened twenty companies from Rimouski. “We are in constant contact with these entrepreneurs,” he stressed. It was a huge challenge.”