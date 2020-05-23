Rimouski-Neigette: new tools to promote urban agriculture

The MRC de Rimouski-Neigette offers new tools to the citizens of nine municipalities of its territory to promote urban agriculture.

May 23, 2020 4: 00

To encourage urban agriculture, the MRC de Rimouski-Neigette offers new tools to the citizens of nine municipalities of its territory. It provides them with 15 bins for the cultivation of edible plants.

It also promises a land use planning and development reviewed in a timely manner. In addition, the monitoring committee of the plan on urban agriculture has launched a new website dedicated to the initiative (agricultureurbainemrcrn.com).

With the collaboration of several agencies, all of these actions are intended to converge to a MRC nurturer. “The MRC de Rimouski-Neigette has the desire to integrate and promote agriculture in the scope of urban and peri-urban areas in the perspective of creating a MRC nurturer, that is to say, a MRC that promotes access to healthy food for all […]”, confirms the prefect, Francis St-Pierre.

