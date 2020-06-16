Rimouski will invest$ 106 Million in capital over the next three years
The City of Rimouski will invest 106,1 million in capital over the next three years.
June 16, 2020 18h16
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The City of Rimouski will invest 106,1 million $ over the next three years. It is the commitment of the city council, Monday at a special meeting, in adopting the triennial program of capital assets.
It recognizes that the context of the pandemic presents a couple of challenges in the realization of certain projects, the mayor remains confident that they will be completed within the prescribed time. “The uncertainty is most associated with the time required to deliver projects, swatch, Marc Parent. For example, this year, there was a fear that certain projects could not go forward because there would have been no bidders or because the work would be delayed by the arrival of a second wave of COVID major. There could be a delay in the project 2020, which would impact in a more or less great importance to the projects of 2021. This is a bit of the uncertainty that exists in the air. But, apart from that, it’s going very, very well.”
“We are happy to see that the bidders and the contractors are waiting for you to make the projects. This is great news, so that if there is not a second wave in the fall, we will be able to meet the timelines that we had set for 2020, which will enable us to move forward with all the projects that have been identified for 2021.”
It is certainly not too late to undertake the work, but the elected should be the ability, for its municipal administration, is really at the limit to manage the projects of the three year plan on time. For 2021, the investments are of the order of $ 32.8 million. “It is, for all practical purposes, the maximum that our teams are able to manage and monitor,” he admits. There, I’m not talking about the financial capacity, but really the ability that our teams on the ground, as our engineers, to ensure that the work to be done.”
Water pipe
Among the main projects is phase 1 of the replacement of the supply pipe of drinking water at a cost of $ 3 million. “This is a project that we talk about for many years, said Mr. Parent. The project is ready, the plans and specifications are finalized, the financing is mounted. We are still waiting for permission from the ministry of the Environment. As soon as the permission comes, we will be able to proceed with the construction of this new pipe-there.”
In fact, this project consists of building a second pipe for drinking water. If it is a priority, it is to avoid a situation like the one in the beginning of January 2017, so that a breach of the drinking water had occurred in the middle of a storm, while highway 20 was closed. At the time the drinking water reservoirs of the City of Rimouski were almost empty, where the citizens were at a time of shortages of water and where the authorities were contemplating evacuating the hospital, the road workers had managed to repair the famous conduct.
Other major projects
The major renovation of the Théâtre du Bic, estimated at $ 6 million, is also one of the important projects, like the replacement of the community center of Sainte-Blandine/Mont-Lebel, rehabilitation centre, an animal and the construction of the athletics track. The elect of Rimouski have also taken the decision to convert substantially all of the conventional lighting of the city in LED lighting, for an amount of $ 2.3 million.
“There, where it is of more concern, these are the jobs of a larger scale, such as the refurbishment of the community centre and the centre’s wildlife, which are distributed over two fiscal years, is worried about the mayor. These are projects that take a minimum of eight months to complete.”
Great works of road improvements are among the other projects. “We put a lot of money to redo our roads, specifies Marc Parent. This year, $ 10 million that invests in the rehabilitation of rural roads. The next year, this would be close to $ 7 million that will be invested in the maintenance and repair of public roads, both urban and rural areas.”