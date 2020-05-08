Rise in reports of luring it to children
Reporting to the lure of computers in children are rising by 66 percent in Canada during this period of confinement related to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
May 7, 2020-4: 00 am
Updated at 6h48
René-Charles Quirion
The Forum
“There is no region of the country is more targeted than another. It is certain that in proportion to the population, we receive more reports in Quebec and Ontario. These are reports specific to where an adult communicates with a child in the aim of obtaining images to content sexual. Elsewhere in the world, the increase is of the order of 30 to 40 percent “, explains the spokesperson for the canadian Centre for child protection, René Morin.
The provincial coordinator of the Committee of consultation in regard to combating the sexual exploitation of children on the Internet, Me Joanny St-Pierre, explains that the offence of luring it is to communicate with a person under 18 years of age by a means of telecommunication for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a criminal act of a sexual nature.
“It is a type of crime where all the abusers that victims remain at home. In this period, where children and adolescents spend more time in front of their screen, the door is open to enter into communication with them. Some judges compare the lure it to a break and enter in the room of the child victim, ” says the attorney with criminal and penal prosecutions.
Tik Tok, Messenger, Facebook, Whatsapp, Fortnite are platforms that allow abusers to come into contact and communicate with potential victims.
“All means of direct communication can be used by the abusers. Like any offense, the more he has to commit an offence can be committed. As soon as a door easier to open to get to his victim, the more chance you have of getting there “, tells Me St-Pierre.
The canadian Centre for child protection, explains that analysts, police officers scan the “dark web” to know the tactics of online predators in order to prevent crimes against children.
“The activity is very strong in order to take advantage of the current circumstances. They trade on the best platforms or strategies to target the children. On all platforms where there are children, there will be predators. The online games where there is chat, or platforms like Omegle where children are put in contact with other people in a random way are popular, ” says René Morin.
An agency of mannequins, amorous advances, and employment opportunities are all strategies that have been used in recent years by predators in the eastern Townships to reach their victims.
“The peculiarity of the Internet is to allow the possibility of hiding under fake profiles, using a different gender, a different age, or a false pretense. It’s also important not to forget that a member or a friend of the family to be able to use social media to get closer to a child and commit this type of offence of luring it “, tells Me St-Pierre.
She mentions that it is not necessary for another crime, such as incitement to sexual touching or child pornography or committed to a luring charge it is allowed.
“The purpose of the offence of luring it is to criminalize the communications to prevent the passage to the act. The offence is intended to ensure that the opportunity is created. In some cases, an abuser will take several months before you get to the stage of sexual actions, while in other cases, an abuser will take less than two or four hours before to get pictures of a sexual nature of a minor victim “, tells Me St-Pierre.
The abuser makes a victim, dozens, or even hundreds, the authorities accord the same importance.
“Like any offence, it takes a complaint for initiating an investigation. It is necessary that this type of crime to be denounced. If we intervene when there is a single victim, we may have saved several others. With this type of crime, the number of victims can become exponential, ” said Me Joanny St-Pierre.
In this confinement period, where children and teenagers spend a lot of time in front of their screens, the Sûreté du Québec, confirms that there has been a rise in reports of offences related to cybercrime.
“It is a phenomenon that can be observed effectively,” confirms the spokesperson for the SQ, in the eastern Townships, the sergente Aurélie Guindon.