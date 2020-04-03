Rising commodity prices of 4% expected in 2020
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
According to the researchers, the food service industry was decimated by the crisis of the COVID-19.
Given the outbreaks of the pandemic COVID-19, two observatories in the canadian agri-food industry to publish on Tuesday an update to their forecast, which announces that the price of food should increase by 4% by 2020.
The Laboratory of analytical sciences in agri-food, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, and the Institute of food Arrell, University of Guelph, Ontario, to provide that the highest price increases will affect fruits, vegetables and bakery products. In contrast, a significant decrease in prices should be observed in restaurants.
In the light of the crisis of the COVID-19, they argue that food prices will increase at most by 4% this year. However, since the sectors of the retail and processing are subject to extreme pressure to change food safety practices, there will be need of more work and more staff. In addition, the purchases and the delivery line are likely to increase the cost of food over time.
On the other hand, the strong recent decline in the value of the canadian dollar, associated with the collapse of the world price of oil, is already affecting the prices of certain foodstuffs, notably fruits and vegetables, even if the transportation costs decrease. The importers of these fresh products need to pay more money with a dollar that cannot be negotiated Monday to 70,64 US cents on the currency market. The researchers of the two universities say that if the canadian dollar continues to drop, the canned goods and many other processed foods will be more expensive to import in Canada.
Low demand
Meanwhile, everywhere in the world, the harvest is plentiful, but the prices are not progressing due to weak demand. It is the same for the prices of pork and beef.
As to the food service industry, it is decimated by the crisis of the COVID-19, according to the researchers. In Canada, the restaurants typically generate more than $ 90 billion in sales per year. Almost overnight, the ability of this sector to generate revenue beyond the delivery or collection has been stopped.
The update of the study also indicates that salaries have increased from 5% to 15% for a few weeks to more than 250 000 employees working in more than 5,000 grocery stores in Canada. They are now forced to follow new training and to perform new tasks related to sanitation. Most employers are committed to increase wages until the beginning of the month of may, but according to the researchers, this measure could be extended if the recruitment becomes a challenge during the epidemic and beyond.