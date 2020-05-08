Rivière-du-Loup/Saint-Siméon: the crossings will resume on may 18

May 7, 2020

The ferry service between Rivière-du-Loup and Saint-Siméon will resume on may 18.

May 7, 2020 21h14

Updated at 22h35

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

The ferry service between Rivière-du-Loup and Saint-Siméon will resume on may 18. Thus, the NM Trans-Saint-Laurent will operate five days per week.

“The government does not encourage the displacement of non-essential, reminds the director-general and the captain, Marco Ouellet. Thus, we have decided to adopt a schedule that will satisfy the needs of the workers.”

The port of the mask and the respect for the rule of a distance of two metres will be highly recommended in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus among passengers and crew members. As the restaurant will be closed, the water bottles will be available.

To ensure the payment of the rights-of-way without contact, only credit cards and debit will be accepted. It will also be possible, for clients who wish to remain within their vehicle throughout the crossing, except in case of adverse weather conditions.

Le Soleil

