Rivière-du-Loup will have its house of elders

June 19, 2020

Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers

June 19, 2020 21h04

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

A house of the elders, and alternative, will be constructed at Rivière-du-Loup. It is the minister Marguerite Blais and mp Denis Tardif, who made the announcement Friday.

The building will be constructed on the territory of the integrated Centre of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, located on the rue Sainte-Anne, Rivière-du-Loup. It will have 120 seats, of which 96 are reserved for seniors and 24 others designed for adults with special needs. The living environment will be made up of 10 units air-conditioned, 12 seats each, with single rooms with toilet and shower fitted to its occupants.

In addition, residents will have access to outdoor spaces landscaped as well as indoor facilities that are tailored to their needs and those of their loved ones. In addition, the environment will facilitate the implementation of measures of prevention and control of infections in outbreak situations.

“Our government is accelerating the transformation of residential environments for seniors and people with special needs, emphasized the minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais. This new quality standard will enhance the daily lives of residents, relatives and staff.”

