Rizatdinova promised to put the splits any with exercise at home
March 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bronze medalist of the Olympics in Rio Anna Rizatdinova launched a new challenge in Instagram. Gymnast together with brand Under Armour is every day to publish their own exercises that will help any person within 10 days to improve your stretching and even the splits.
In addition to improving the physical condition of Ukrainian promised to award prizes of activists whose progress is most noticeable.
Conditions of the competition and master class.
The first exercise.
Your earlier challenge launched by the world Boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko.
Anton Krivenko.