Roads to be! Ukravtodor will receive a credit of almost 20 billion UAH
By saying that road work needs to continue, Prime Minister Denis Shmigel today (1 APR) opened the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers: “In this period of system calls, we continue the program “Big construction”. Repair of roads it is impossible to stop. Is the key to economic development. It is a consolidated position of the government, the President of Ukraine and deputies.”
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the conditions according to which Ukravtodor will give the money loan under state guarantees in 2020. The size of obligations on return of internal and external borrowing by Ukravtodor does not exceed 19.274 billion. The borrowed money is used for financing of objects of construction, reconstruction, overhaul and medium repair of roads of General use of state importance (the list approved by the government).
Ukravtodor will be made issue of bonds (non-public offering). The government guarantee provides the bond on the following conditions:
– nominal value of one bond – 1 thousand UAH;
– interest income on the bonds is 12.5% per annum and is paid quarterly;
– the term of circulation of bonds – from 1 to 5 years depending on the series; the issue of bonds it is assumed five series with a nominal value of 19.274 billion.
The government also approved the list of objects to be constructed, reconstructed or which will be repaired at the expense of the money received under the state guarantees. Among them – areas on such roads:
M-03 Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhansky;
M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yagodyn;
M-12: Stryi-Ternopil – Kropiwnicki – Znamyanka;
M-14 Odessa – Melitopol – Novoazovsk (to Taganrog);
M-18 Kharkiv – Simferopol – Alushta – Yalta;
M-19 Domanove – Kovel – Chernivtsi – Terebleche;
M-21: Vystupovychi – Zhytomyr – Mohyliv-Podilskyi;
M-23: Berehove – Vynohradiv – Velyka Kopania;
H-09: Mukachevo – Rakhiv – Bohorodchany – Ivano-Frankivsk – Rohatyn – Lviv;
N-30: Vasylivka – Berdiansk;
N-13 Lviv – Sambir – Uzhgorod;
N-31: Dnepr – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka;
N-25: Horodyshche – Rivne – Starokostiantyniv;
H-07 Kyiv – Sumy – Yunakivka (to Kursk);
P-51: Merefa – Lozovaya – Pavlograd.
Recall that the construction and repair of roads of the state value is due to the funding from three sources: the State road Fund (31.5 billion) received under the state guarantees of the loan, which was mentioned above (19.3 billion) and funds that Ukraine received from Gazprom by the decision of the Stockholm arbitration (35 billion).