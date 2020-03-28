Rob Kardashian commented on the fight of the sisters
In the trailer for the new season of the reality show “the social life of the family Kardashian” showed the fight of two sisters — Kim and Kourtney. The situation with the scandal was Rob Kardashian. Read more in our material.
Kim Kardashian seriously quarreling with his sister Courtney. In a provocative episode of the girls resolved the conflict with his fists. The wife of Kanye West gave his sister a slap and told her to “knock it off”.
“Fuck you, fat ass!”, answered Courtney. From-for what quarrel sisters, remains a intrigue. But insults Courtney brought Kim to tears.
“It’s torture. I cry for her every day! Why do you think I’m permanently stuck in the gym? I practice and hope that someday it will be less!”
And while the girls are silent, their brother commented on the incident in social networks.
On Twitter, Rob Kardashian said that Kim and Kourtney have the wrong show.
“My sister forgot that we are shooting “the Kardashians” and thought they were on the set of “Bad girls”.
“Bad girls” (eng. Bad Girls Club) is an American television program in the genre reality show created by film Director Jonathan Murray and his Studio Bunim/Murray Productions for the channel Oxygen. The show focuses on the altercations and physical confrontations of seven aggressive and quarrelsome women.