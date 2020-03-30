Robbie Williams was found with their children after three weeks of isolation
In the Internet appeared the video of the touching encounter.
In connection with the pandemic coronavirus around the world, many people are forced to be isolated from their loved ones. Was no exception and 46-year-old Robbie Williams, who, after vozvrawenie from Australia to Los Angeles spent three weeks away from his wife and four children. And yesterday, March 28, the musician finally found his family.
So, on the personal page in Instagram wife Robbie Ayda has released a touching video looking which subscribers are unable to hold back the tears. In the shot of Robbie walking along the road, and to see him run his two happy children.
“After three weeks… REUNION! So happy that daddy’s home after quarantine”, – such signature was accompanied by a movie the wife of Williams.
