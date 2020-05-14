Roberge is booming, high school students who work instead of studying
The minister of Education scolded the students who are put to work, sometimes up to 30 hours per week during the pandemic, and to remind them that the school year is not complete.
May 13, 2020 18h02
Updated at 22: 15
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Students who are put to work, sometimes up to 30 hours per week, during the pandemic of committing an “error”, statue by Jean-François Roberge.
The minister of Education has scolded these students, and their parents, Wednesday, during the question and answer period at the national Assembly.
Weighing each of his words, he said that the school year was not complete, neither for the teacher nor for the students.
He came to be accused by the liberal mp Marwah Rizqy to have said at the very beginning of the pandemic that the students were on “vacation”.
This statement came completely undermine the motivation of young people in secondary school, she suggested, worrying about the effects of the crisis on the dropout rate.
“We find our young people to the grocery store, the corner store, at Walmart, but they are not in the process of studying,” said the member of parliament for Saint-Laurent.
According to Mr. Roberge, these young people are making a mistake.
“Students who work 10, 15, 20, 30 hours per week, although it is a mistake. ”
Jean-François Roberge, the minister of Education
“I appeal to everyone to remember that. I appeal to the parents is also to say: Excuse me, young man, young woman, uh, the school is not finished.”
Later in the press conference, the minister was presented with a layer by speaking directly to young people.
“Teens, answer the phone, connect in visio, do your readings, do your work, otherwise you may have non-success, a stain in your school record”, he said.
Mr. Roberge has recognized that it would be “surprising” that a young person fails his year because he has not made enough efforts during the pandemic, but it calls for the “sense of responsibility” of all.
“I really wonder to employers, to parents, significant adults, uncles, aunts, everybody, to carry the message that the school year is not over, that education is a priority.”
“Frankly obnoxious”
The output of the minister of Education on Wednesday pushed the mpp Christine Labrie, Québec solidaire.
She wrote on his page Facebook that accuse young people of being in error, “then they just decided to occupy their time instead of waiting for the minister wakes up (…), it is frankly abhorrent.”
Ms. Labrie recalled that many high school students have wanted to help during the crisis by working in the essential services.