Robin Wright and her half-naked husband on a walk
The actress and her husband even quarantined to keep in shape.
Looks like the star of the series “house of cards” is Robin Wright’s all good, at least, quarantined. Photographers found the 53-year-old actress and her husband, 32-year-old Clement Giraud, returning from a jog in Santa Monica.
Flushed after the sport the husband of the actress took off her shirt and bared her athletic body. Man all the way to the house was in shorts. His wife was in black tight running leggings and black portunoidea. Apparently, the Robin did not participate in the run and only came out to be the handsome husband company. And we know it.
Earlier this week, Robin and Clement went for a walk along the beach with the dog, staging a bit of a break in quarantine. Recall that at the time of the pandemic coronavirus to communicate with other people. Now that the beaches of Los Angeles are closed, the townspeople have from time to time to go for walks, trying to stay away from other people.
Robin and Clement were married in the summer of 2018. The wedding was held at the home of the groom in France. The ceremony was attended by only relatives and close friends of the couple. Clement was the Manager of VIP relations, brand Saint Laurent. The pair was first spotted together at a football match in Paris.
Robin and Clement were married in the summer of 2018. The wedding was held at the home of the groom in France. The ceremony was attended by only relatives and close friends of the couple. Clement was the Manager of VIP relations, brand Saint Laurent. The pair was first spotted together at a football match in Paris.