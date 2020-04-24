Rocker The Iliad
in <em>The Iliad</em>, in a replay of Marc Beaupré.
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
By revisiting The Iliad of Homer, Marc Beaupré had an urge to rap. It is finally in a design that is almost rock that he brought the spectators in this room hybrid where the dilemma of the mythical Achilles, in the confrontation between the Greeks and the Trojans will take on the stage of The Lined.
This will definitely be the war in the theatre of the rue Saint-Joseph. But without swords, without spears, without bloodshed. In The Iliad reviewed by Marc Beaupré, the words are used as weapons. Either recited in unison, sung, slamés or catapulted “to the Rage Against the Machine”. Here we are in ancient Greece and modernised, but also without age, where music becomes a character in the same way as Achilles, Hector, Agamemnon, or Andromache. Musical comedy? Almost. But we swim here in full drama.
“I wondered at one point if we were in a musical comedy or, at least, in an epic musical,” says Marc Beaupré, who signs the adaptation of the text and the staging. “But you don’t want people to expect to see “numbers”, he adds. To us, it is not in there. There are dead people with a shovel. But my big trip, it was to say : you’ll never see blood. We don’t see weapons. But we will see fury warrior, with 10 performers on the stage who are doing everything in unison and in harmony to explain the chaos. They offer an answer to the chaos. This is what I find super beautiful.”
This new reading of The Iliad leads us in a famous story, but not so much. Here we are in a war that drags on. After the abduction of Helen, before the famous Trojan horse. At the time where the warrior Achilles must choose between an anonymous life or a glorious death. Between the show of Marc Beaupré and the original text of Homer, there has been an immense work of adaptation by Alessandro Baricco in the novel to Homer’s, Iliad. The Quebecers then handed it to his hand.
“The best way that I have to explain what it represents, The Iliad, it is saying that today, it would be a tv series, summarizes Marc Beaupré. It’s 26 songs, and each of them should take more than an hour to tell. Baricco, who has adapted it, has cut down tremendously just by removing the gods, who are a bit of a repetition, because they are the image of the men : they have flaws, they are incomplete, they are sometimes small in their character. Itself, to me, has cut 70 or 80 % of the original text. It was read twice to Rome, and it was evenings, seven or eight hours.”
The show is presented at The Lined holds in less than two hours. A chapter of a great myth itself condensed in music, in sum. “It’s particular, because people have a priori in The Iliad that are false, takes the stage director. They say : “it is the abduction of Helen”. No. They say : “it is the Trojan”. No. It is Achilles who died because of a poisoned arrow. No. There is nothing of it that is in The Iliad. It is the anger of Achilles, which no longer wants to fight and who is going to fight.”
Emmanuel Schwartz portrays this role both powerful and tortured. “This is a fantasy of actor to embody it, ahead there. It was first Baricco, but it was also taking Marc or Dominic Champagne, who has revisited The Odyssey of Homer to the theater], or someone with an ambition of performing large-scale to bring it to the height of a man, in a certain way. We can’t imagine playing The Iliad in the state where Homer left off. This is simply not feasible. It takes the adapter that makes it possible. And it may be that the adapter has buddies a little crazy, who want to embark on great adventures with him. Marc, for a long time, gives me the opportunity to satisfy my thirst for the absolute…”
The Iliad is presented to The Lined, from 25 to 28 march. In the context of the epidemic of the COVID-19, the representations are maintained in a gauge reduced.
VERTIGO IN MUSIC
Narrated, full, song, The Iliad reviewed by Marc Beaupré is first musical. And necessarily upbeat.
“We have narrators who are epic in the manner of say the epic. It is in a complete transposition. We translated the epic warrior through this sort of acrobatics, music and chanting that we asked the actors,” says the director.
“What I had in mind from the start, it was really addressed by the rap, he adds. I made tests with the actors, and it was catastrophic. Myself, I do not control it. I’m not a rapper. I asked the actors to juggle with it and it was not happy. What has been happy to be in there, is that I stumbled upon Stéfan Boucher, who ended up doing the music. Him, he is amused. He said : “I fell on your text, I was looking for rhythms and I’ve done a template”. I thought that if this template-there was running, maybe we could think of to make a show with it.”
Armed with modular synthesizers, Butcher and the chorus-Olivier Landry-Gagnon — who now runs alone — became-men orchestras behind a massive console sitting in front of the stage.
“They are machines with analogues, described Marc Beaupré. There are a few, but most are not digital. They have compressors that are making waves in the sound way different from each other. Looks like an old computer. It is full of wires… But this is not the toc. It is completely real and thought… And expensive, too. At one point, the guys said they could get backstage. I answered : “I don’t want to put you behind the scenes! You’re going to be in the forefront!””
A metaphor
Far from being incidental, the music proves to be paramount in this hybrid show and very physical, in a choreography that includes building on the language of signs.
“It’s a great metaphor, this show-there, evokes Marc Beaupré. The musical dimension is always something else. This is not music for the music. We want to translate the dizziness of the fight, the triumph or fail. I wanted it to be Manu, who plays Achilles, because to me, he is a master of the word. I don’t want it to turn to wield the sword on stage, this is not it. I want it to mania the language. Because they are all storytellers.”
The narrators in one language to the poetry and prosody good at it, can we add. “Finally, it may be closer to what the Greeks were doing,” observes Emmanuel Schwartz. We used a lot the word “aède” in rehearsals, a little for laughs. It is the storyteller of ancient Greece. We can talk about Fred Pellerin, but it may also be a kind of Soil or Raymond Devos. They have stories rimées with bom to them, which transform the language for it to belong to the story. In the background, this strange mix of chanting, rapping and singing where we found our language, it must be the thing that most resembles what it was. Even the tragedies of Sophocles or Euripides were sung. It is on the outside of a realism completely, but there was an expression of emotion larger than life.”
For the actor, it is precisely this emotion that lies at the heart of their rereading of The Iliad. “I’ve read the adaptation of Baricco quite young,” he says. This it done by removing the gods from the story, it is a kind of action movie. Chapter by chapter, we read how the blade is entered, that the armor is packed, that the shield fell, such is death… We understand that it is a popular story. It tells of a battle. It was a bit unfair as a judgment on the work, because it contains big ideas, philosophical and humanistic, this story. In this contrast between the reflection of Achilles ‘ immortality and his refusal to fight because of a story of mistress and slave of war, which to him is stolen, there is the savagery of men. It is in this duality that is in every human being.”
THE MYTH Of ACHILLES
The brits say live fast, die young. It is a bit like that the myth of Achilles, the warrior ultra-powerful, who could live a peaceful life, but who knows he is condemned to become a legend if he chooses to fight and agrees to die.
“It is amazing how the pattern is in our popular culture. Just among the artists. There are so many rock artists who died young and who have known the glory, especially after their death,” recalls the actor Emmanuel Schwartz, who carries the role of Achilles in The Iliad.
We quote here the late members of the club of 27 (Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse and many more), all died at 27 years of age. This is not to mention several rappers, including Mac Miller or Juice Wrld, who have not reached the bar 27.
“It gives a certain romanticism,” adds Emmanuel Schwartz. But who knows at what point it should not be romantic not to be there and not be able to take advantage of [his life].”