The governor said that he agrees with “allowing all the activities that can be” and does not see bad that the students of seventh and fifth grade return to the classrooms. However, he clarified that there is another group that has to have priority.

Government Press.

From Ugarteche, Governor Rodolfo Suarez agreed with the possibility of returning face-to-face classes for seventh grade and fifth year, as has been proposed in the Federal Council of Education . However, he said that the priority should be given to students who have not been connected in these months due to lack of internet access.

“We have the position of allowing all the activities that are possible. We do not see badly the attendance of the students of the last years, but we believe that it is more important to reach the students with weaker trajectories and without connectivity”, remarked the head of the Executive

In this sense, he said that they are working to guarantee face-to-face attendance in schools in some neighborhoods or in free spaces where they can give classes to children who have not had an internet connection. “We want to reach those sectors and this is what we are proposing to the national government within the framework of the Council,” he said.

In any case, he clarified that it is not something that depends on the province but that it is a spring managed by the national government and the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta .

“We are attentive to and the position of Mendoza is to reach students with connectivity problems. But we do not see bad that there are also face-to-face classes for seventh grade and fifth year,” he concluded.