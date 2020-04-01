Rodrigo Goes recognized as the best player born in the twenty-first century
The real Madrid winger and Brazil topped the list of the most promising talents in world football.
In 2020, the Goal of journalists voted to determine the most brilliant child Prodigy, born before 1 January 2001, and it appeared to be Rodrigo Goes – reported Goal.com.
19-year-old real Madrid winger (18 matches for the first team, 7 goals) and the Brazilian national team (2, 0), ahead of 17-year-old ANS Faty from Barcelona (25 matches for the first team, 5 goals) and ranked third 18-year-old Mason of Greenwood from Manchester United (40 matches for the first team, 12 goals).
Representatives of Ukraine in the list of 50 most promising football talents on the planet born in the twenty-first century, no.