Role-playing platformer Indivisible tomorrow will get two new modes
Developers from the Studio Lab Zero Games has announced that April 2 will be a free update role-playing platformer Indivisible, which adds two extra modes.
The first mode – all the usual “New game +”. You will be able to replay Indivisible with all abilities, weapons and incarnations earned during the previous passage. From the beginning, you will get access to secret locations and will be able to use short routes that require additional capacity. You will also have full access to all game characters. “But don’t think it would be so easy: we made all enemies stronger and added a number of surprises to keep you on your toes”, – said the authors.
The second mode is Couch Co-Op, so the local co-op. On a single screen can simultaneously play up to four people. Simply connect extra controllers and you will be able at any moment to join the passage. The first player always controls the main character, Ainhoa, while others will be able to choose any of her companions. During the study of the locations players will be able to instantly teleport to the main character, because many of the areas required for the passage of the special skills of the Ainu.
Recall that the Indivisible is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 8 last year. In Steam you can make a purchase for 1499 rubles. The development is also a version for Nintendo Switch, but the exact release date on that platform yet.