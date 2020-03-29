Roma are showing interest in Diego Costa
The Spanish striker can go in the Series A.
Striker Atletico Madrid Diego Costa during the summer transfer window can change the club residence and go in the Italian Serie A.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the 31-year-old Spaniard with Brazilian origin of Roma’s interest, which intends to strengthen the attacking line.
In the camp of the “wolves” are confident that Costa will be able to compete Edina Dzeko in the fight for a place in the first team.
It is worth noting that Atletico’s willing to offer Diego Costa in exchange for a Arkadiusz Milik, who intends to leave Napoli.