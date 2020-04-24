Romeo and Juliet : Replay muscular, but cautious
Juliette (Laurence Champagne), her father (Christian Michaud) and his nurse (Marie-Josée Bastien), before the passion, and the tragedy does not unfold in <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>.
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
CRITICAL / More than 400 years after its creation, with countless versions offered to the theatre, cinema, ballet or opera, what is the play Romeo and Juliet can still tell us new? By focusing on the (almost) equal number of men and women, the author Rébecca Déraspe, and the director Jean-Philippe Joubert give the Trident a stroke of the feather duster to the classic of Shakespeare. Is this enough to renew the experience of a story archiconnu? Not necessarily the same.
Their mythical love story is part of the legend. She Capulet, him Montaigu. From two enemy clans, they will have a passion teenager, dramatic and tragic. In a world where all invite the hate, they loved. A interpretation to the other, we know it. In the new version of the Trident, Gabriel Cloutier Tremblay and Laurence Champagne embody passion and immaturity. The current passes between the two actors, who are called to give it all or remove all — to lend life and death to this passion fleeting.
The adaptation of the text signed by Rébecca Déraspe revampe the story of the ill-fated lovers in transposing it in a modern world and in giving a prominent place to women. With eight actresses, and nine actors on stage, several characters have been feminized. This is particularly the case of the Prince, became the Sovereign (Érika Gagnon), and cousin of Romeo, transformed into Benvolia (Laurence Moisan-Bédard). The version of the Trident is also the bet to reverse the roles of the parents of Juliet : clearly, this is Lady Capulet that runs left to show violent or tyrannical. Marie-Hélène Lalande and gives heart to joy. It is sometimes shrill, but effective.
In this modern context, the classical scene with the balcony has also been reinvented to leave more initiative to Juliet. Good flash.
Romeo (Gabriel Cloutier Tremblay) and his cousin Benvolia (Laurence Moisan-Bédard) in Romeo and Juliet.
The Sun, Patrice Laroche
The brutalism to the bling-bling
The troupe of 17 actors evolves on an imposing two-tier structure, which recalls the aesthetic of brutalist. Various sections are open, rotate or slide in order to recreate the house of Juliet, the coffee shop where the union of two lovers will be sealed, the house of the professor, Laurent (well, it is no longer religious…), or the banishment of Romeo to Mantua. The least we can say is that Jean-Philippe Joubert and his team have not travelled light settling at the Grand Theatre.
In a flamboyant and very bling-bling masquerade (Julie Morel did not miss his shot to the costumes…), where Valérie Laroche to cheek Lady Gaga, such as in these fights, sports and expertly choreographed, the work on the movement — the team was able to rely on the expertise of Alan Lake — is undeniably effective. Well-paced, the show of almost three hours, manages to avoid the lengths. We must underline the involvement of the actors, who certainly have had to deal with a few bruises. Hat including Mercutio Olivier Normand, a character pivotal to the times funny, vulgar, and deadly.
With the very successful film of Baz Luhrmann still present in the memories, hard to avoid the game of comparisons. It was a little (a lot!) reviewed Claire Danes and Miriam Margolyes in the interactions between Juliet and her nurse (truculent Marie-Josée Bastien). The blink of an eye may be wanted, but we can’t help but find some of the repetition.
It is a bit the feel of the whole. Yes, the classical is seen feminized, muscular and energized. But the replay remains cautious and does not really surprise.
A scene of fight in Romeo and Juliet.
The Sun, Patrice Laroche
If the first part of the piece is available with a lighter, it was surprised, the representation of a Thursday, to hear more laughter in the room during the tragedy announced in the prologue to materialize. Perhaps because the work is so well known that it captures more of the small glitches or lags? The scene that fateful between the two lovers are, however, no matter of joke. Even if you know very well what is coming, the effect is powerful.
The play Romeo and Juliet is presented in the salle Octave-Crémazie du Grand Theatre until 28 march.