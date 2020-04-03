“Romeo and Juliet”: the reign of the beauty
Stéphane Bourgeois
Romeo and Juliette are living a story update in this reinterpretation of the classic.
Worn by a frank desire on the update of the classic Shakespeare, the stage director, Jean-Philippe Joubert, in an adaptation of Rébecca Déraspe, offers a contemporary reading that, to be in phase with its time, leaves us largely out of the game.
Taking the formula well-known, Milan Kundera argued that good literature was to be measured in its inability to make a good film adaptation. There, he pointed to the propensity of the seventh art to reduce literary works to the components, the most salient of the story, in a gesture of extraction, which was the impasse over the grain.
Although the assumption of a theatre play rather than a novel adapted into a film, it is the idea that comes to us ahead of this production at the Trident of Romeo and Juliet.
As soon as the first frictions between Montaigu and Capulet, the desire to update is palpable, and the liberties taken, significant. Benvolio, here, becomes Benvolia, inducing without too much of a Romeo more current , credible. In this reading concerned about equity, it is also a Juliette who now takes the risk to reach Romeo in the balcony ; the choice, here, is ” good “. Nothing, however, that we do win quite ; the proposal is that one can follow.
The judgment will be any different to the invoice of the text. As an adaptation to lean toward a language closer to ours, or : the gesture to find words carrying in the here and now is still valid. And laudable. It should, however, judge the movement and its outcome.
Illusion of the visible
In a desire to reconcile the characters of their audience, the adaptation has taken place to make the text clear, freed of its turns complex. The events that follow, the translation is faithful, preserving all the elements that requires the progression of the story ; everything is in its place — in terms of dramatic structure, it looks like the skeleton that it is in place.
Still the melody, so to speak. Emptied of its harmonics, the show appears, however, flattened and, in his sledge wanted the formula, one can discern the fantasy of an era which, supported by the audiovisual sector, would seek to be relieved of a language often held to be suspect. No surprise, therefore, that the staging of Jean-Philippe Joubert, at the time of the embrace of love, gratifies the audience of two fully body naked : where to get out of it what there would be to hear, it remains to be seen.
In this distribution, which registered ten-seven names at the counter, the escapades inhabited by Olivier Normand in a Mercutio arrogant or Marie-Josée Bastien in nanny primesautière does creep up, not a show where the richness of the carvings has been passed to the hatch, making himself the mirror involuntary of the same world diagnostiquait already Denys Arcand in his Kingdom of beauty : a world in which the word depart, to leave in its undertow of surfaces, behind which it would be difficult to detect the slightest desire.
Romeo and Juliet
Text : William Shakespeare. Adaptation : Rébecca Déraspe. Directed by : Jean-Philippe Joubert. A co-production Clouds in trousers and Trident. At the Trident, until 28 march.