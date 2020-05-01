Rooms court virtual to Quebec
May 1, 2020 14h15
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Rooms, court, virtual open their “doors” as early as next week in Quebec city, in Beauce and in some other districts, to hear progressively more and more cases, all of this is to minimize a crisis as possible after the pandemic COVID-19.
The palace of justice of Quebec is almost empty for several weeks and will remain so as long as the measures of distance-physical, and the new procedures will not be implemented. This is far from being simple in a building which has 40 courtrooms and welcomes hundreds of visitors each day.
But by then, twenty courtrooms virtual, will be open through web links, to serve the criminal division, the Youth division and the civil division of the Court of Québec. Such rooms will also open in Montreal and elsewhere in Quebec. The superior Court processes its records with its own virtual rooms.
A court room virtual, it is neither more nor less than a secure video conference that will be able to connect with lawyers, from their office or their home, the accused from the detention centre, potential witnesses and journalists, to ensure the principle of publicity of judicial debates. A victim may also attend, under certain terms and conditions.
In Quebec city, the room of the appearances of criminal will become hybrid as early as Tuesday. A judge, a clerk, a prosecutor of the Crown and a defence lawyer will always be present in the courtroom. The other lawyers who would like to take a survey of release, or to make a request for examination on the criminal responsibility, for example, will be able to connect with an access code, without leaving their office.
On 12 may, a new virtual meeting room will appear for the accused prisoners who wish to enter a plea of guilt with a suggestion of sentences common between the defence and the Crown.
The accused in freedom will have to wait. “The challenge with the accused in the wild, it is the procedure of orders to sign,” says judge Jean-Louis Lemay, co-ordinator of the Court of Québec. I might allow the guilty plea to a driving under the influence at a distance, but the administrative process is not there for the orders.”
If the new auditions virtual go well, the judge Lemay wants to extend it to other types of proceedings, such as conference management and facilitation.