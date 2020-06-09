Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie is not piétonnisera not its commercial streets
Photo: Annik MH de Carufel Archives The Duty
Masson street will not be closed to automobile traffic because of the new guidelines of the public Health, according to the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie abandons the idea of piétonniser the commercial streets of its territory. The borough mayor François Croteau, has relied on the new guidelines of the public Health to justify his decision.
The borough had opted for the creation of three facilities of type “transit mall ” that would have allowed to prohibit motor vehicle traffic on three arteries, the boulevard Saint-Laurent, in Little Italy, and Masson and Beaubien, while maintaining the bus service.
In the case of Saint-Laurent boulevard, the opposition of the merchants has set back the district. For the other two, what are the guidelines of the public Health which has prompted the district to review the project, explained François Croteau the Duty. In order not to impede the movement of pedestrians and queues, or harm to the corridors sanitary, he would have had to install terraces too far back on the floor, which would not have allowed the movement of buses. Traffic will be maintained.
“We took a step back and say to themselves that we will put in place a process that is more agile and adapt as the needs and directives of public Health, said the elected. The applications are not numerous enough for the terraces and there is not enough traffic to take action is also important on the territory of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. “
The public terraces and shared could be arranged at certain locations predetermined on the public domain, ” he adds. “This is the model that we prefer for now. “If, in the course of the summer, attendance is important, or if the rules of distance change, the district could develop another plan, he maintains.
The mayor Croteau defends himself for not having consulted sufficiently with the traders first. “The transit mall has been planned with the full collaboration of the business development Corporation of Masson street. They were in agreement. All our projects were done this way, ” he says. Every week, the directives [of public Health] will change. It is necessary to adapt and, in some cases, to change the planned facilities. This is not negative. On the contrary, it demonstrates our openness and flexibility to meet the needs. “
As for the corridors sanitary, the mayor Croteau explains that a month after their implantation, the time has come to make some adjustments. “We talked to merchants, and we realize that there are places where this is not necessary,” he said, arguing that the deployment of these corridors was carried out quickly given the situation. “The moment we started to open businesses and that there were measures of alienation compulsory for the health of the citizens, it was necessary to find a mode of deployment. We could not get to analyze it for weeks. He had to act quickly. “