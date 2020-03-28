Rosie Huntington-Whiteley admitted that getting fatter quarantined
32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned out to be not bored in quarantine.
She discovered a lot of household chores that I kept putting it off because of their loaded work schedule.
For example, she was going to finally spend a “revision” and to restore order in his closet. But its main occupation at this stage — it’s an exercise in cooking.
“Now I cook much more than usual, which may not be too good for those who still have to eat. I am preparing for my favorite cookbook — “Five ingredients” Jamie Oliver.
I like it, first, the fact that it really need few ingredients and this means that it is less likely to go to the store and not to expose themselves once again at risk of infection. In addition, all the recipes are very simple and “quick” — said Rosie. — I cook a lot of “soothing” food, which helps to relieve the stress from the seat locker — fried chicken and potatoes, pasta with different sauces. So I’m sure that at the end of quarantine I’m going to weigh in on a lot of pounds more,” admitted the model.
Moreover, as explained Huntington-Whiteley, to her regret, she had to renounce the usual busy training regime, allowing it to maintain a perfect figure. However, the bride of Jason Statham, with whom he got engaged in 2016, nevertheless is going to start training at home.
According to the model, she is trying to convert for a home gym in your garage. But instead of barbells and kettlebells, as a joke Rosie, she wants to use her 2-year-old son Jack, whom she gave birth to a Statham.