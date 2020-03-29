Rosneft sold its assets in Venezuela to the Russian government
The company “Rosneft” has sold its Venezuelan assets to Russian government and to cease participation in all local projects.
Russian oil company Rosneft announced that it is suspending its participation in projects in Venezuela and sells assets in this country, a company 100 percent owned by the government of the Russian Federation. “All of the Venezuelan assets of the Corporation will be sold, closed or liquidated,” – said in the press release of “Rosneft” published on Saturday, March 28.
The Agency “Interfax” confirmed information about the purchase of assets in the Russian Cabinet of Ministers. we are talking about the shares of “Rosneft” in such enterprises as Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria. Thus, it will be eliminated and all trading operations of the company associated with Venezuela. The name of the state-owned company that bought the Rosneft Venezuelan assets, not reported. After the execution of this agreement and the sale of assets is one of the 100-percentage “daughters” “Rosneft” in exchange will receive a package in the amount of 9.6% of the shares of the company. On 27 March a package on the Moscow exchange was worth 308 billion rubles, “Vedomosti”.
US sanctions against Rosneft
The main shareholder of Rosneft is the state “Rosneftegaz.” Another 19.75% owned by BP, and was 18.93% Qatari Oil QH Investments LLC. One share belongs to the state. The remaining securities are in free float.
Press Secretary of “Rosneft” Mikhail Leontyev told “Interfax” that the decision was expected from the company that wants “to maintain its position in public international business.” “Now we have come to expect from us regulators perform publicly the promises made”, – said Leontiev. We are talking about the sanctions that Washington imposed against subsidiaries of Rosneft – Rosneft Trading and its President Didier Casimiro and TNK Trading International SA, which, in the opinion of the United States, engaged in the sale of Venezuelan oil. “The United States is determined to prevent the plundering of oil assets in Venezuela Maduro corrupt regime”, – said the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.