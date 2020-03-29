Rotaru for stealing colleague on a scene, the details have surfaced: “Excuse me”
Singer Ksenia Georgiadi admitted that at the time, “stole” the song from Sofia Rotaru.
About the story the artist are remembered in the program “the Destiny of man” on Growth. According to Georgiadi, once she Rotaru broke a small conflict over the “stolen” songs. It happened when she participated in the contest “song for life”. Then she managed to qualify for the finals with the song “music Lessons”, but before the final speech music editor Galina Soldatova gave the artist another song – “old sorrow my old” written by Yuri Saulsky.
“He at the same time shows the same song as the new of Sofia Rotaru. But rotary is a rotary, forgive me. Who’s Ksenia?”, recalls Georgiadi.
She noted that rotary had to perform this song for “Blue light”. Record their programs occurred at the same time, however, the “Blue light” came out much later. Thus it happened that the performer of the original version of the song turned out exactly Georgiadi, not its stellar rival.
“It so happened that I sang the song along with the orchestra Mikhailova in the final of the contest “song for life”. Removed the transmission and removed at the same time “Blue light”. But “Blue light” we have with December 31 to January 1, show and competition “With the song of life” was released in early November. And get the premiere of the song in my performance” – said the singer.
She added that people liked the song in her performance, but later it Rotaru gave her “the Song of the year”.
“There was nothing we shared. Everyone did their job. In the final Song of the year everyone thought that I’m going to sing this song, but in the end it was performed by Sofia Rotaru,” recalls Georgiadi.