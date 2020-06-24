Roundup : Bayer will indemnify the complainants americans to the tune of $ 10 billion

Photo: Robyn Beck Archives Agence France-Presse

The German group of chemistry and pharmacy Bayer announced on Wednesday an agreement on a compensation of about $ 10 billion with complainants americans blaming the Round’Up, a pesticide containing glyphosate marketed by its subsidiary Monsanto, the cancer from which they suffer.

This agreement “will put an end to about 75 % of disputes” involving the Round’up, “which cover approximately 125 000 complaints in total,” said Bayer in a press release.

Other details will follow.

