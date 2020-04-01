Route 14 closed due to fatal crash near red
April 1, 2020
A counter-collision of truck and car near the village Red
Day 1 April Odessa highway on the downhill before the village of Red collided with a grain-carrier KAMAZ with the trailer and Fiat Doblo.
The car flew in the bump – its driver died immediately.
And the truck slid into a ditch and overturned – the driver of a visor “fast”.
“Scraps” from the crash scattered in a radius of 50 meters…
Because of the accident, the road is blocked. The transport drove through the fields.