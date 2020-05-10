Roy Horn, the famous magician of Las Vegas, died of coronavirus
Roy Horn has died of complications related to the COVID-19, Friday, in a hospital in Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES — The conjurer u.s. Roy Horn, half of the famous duo of Las Vegas “Siegfried and Roy” died Friday at the age of 75, of complications related to the new coronavirus, announced his agent.
Tested positive for coronavirus last week, Roy Horn, died in hospital of Mountain View, Las Vegas (West). In the american capital of the entertainment, and casinos, her duet with Siegfried Fischbacher, German-born, like him, has been one of the most popular for many years with extravagant costumes and stunts with tigers, elephants or snakes.
But in October 2003, the day of his 59 years, Roy Horn was attacked during a show by a white Bengal tiger. Badly wounded, he had several months to recover, and the show did not return.
“Today, the world lost one of its great magicians, but I lost my best friend,” said Siegfried Fischbacher in a press release issued by the american media. “There could not have been of Siegfried without Roy, or Roy without Siegfried”.
“Roy has just been taken away by the coronavirus. My heart is in tears, because it was a very great friend of mine for 50 years. Without Roy, Las Vegas will never be Las Vegas,” for its part, reacted to the French singer and actress Line Renaud, eternal friend of the stars and of “Vegas”, where a street bears his name.
Born in 1944 in Nordenham (Germany), Roy Horn, had since very young the taste of animals with his dog-wolf Hexe and Chico, a cheetah adopted at the zoo in Bremen. He had met Siegfried Fischbacher in 1957 aboard a cruise ship, where both were shows and they were associated in 1959 to work together in Europe. It is in Paris that they had been spotted and had earned their ticket to the capital of the game.
The duo debuted in Las Vegas at the end of the 1960s, giving hundreds of performances, in particular at the Mirage from 1990 until the attack of the tiger in 2003.
“Siegried and Roy” were remade then that an apparition, in 2009, and officially retiring in 2010.
Roy Horn spent a good part of his time to the safeguarding of wild animals.
He always sought to clear Mantacore, the tiger that had attacked him.