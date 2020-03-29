Ruslan told about the quarrels with her husband
The winner of Eurovision-2004 admitted why the couple having an argument.
Singer Ruslana, who recently presented a video for the song “Mi wind”, shared what her family quarrels arise. The actress admitted that because of these fights nearly broke up with her husband, says “social life”.
One of the causes of quarrel was that Ruslana’s husband was against her performances and concerts.
“The problem was that Sasha said that I do not even need to “Eurovision-2017”. I said, “what, do I have to be there”. He did not like mine is too explicit dependence. “Why are you so cling to those scenes? Why would you possibly need to go out and play? What is the question”. And I talipao. I said, “No, I want concerts, billion, thousand, hundred in a day and so on. We almost got separated a scene that, in principle, we were together all this time” -said the star.
The singer also called it a miracle that she and her husband divorced because of all those fights. Ruslan also admitted that a quarrel in her family to happen to the smashing of crockery.