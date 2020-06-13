Russia: a new double-counting the deaths related to the Covid in April
Critics have questioned the mortality official, accusing Moscow of deliberately under-estimate.
Share
June 13, 2020 11h17
Updated at 13: 10
Share
Russia: a new double-counting the deaths related to the Covid in April
AFP
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW — Russia has recorded 2712-related deaths coronavirus in April, more than double the deaths that had occurred previously, according to statistics based on a new method of counting and published on Saturday by the public agency Rosstat.
Official figures revealed so far than 1152 people had died in Russia of the coronavirus in April. The Russian authorities had stated that the balance did not take into account the case where the coronavirus was established as the main cause of death.
But the Russian Health ministry announced at the end of may that it would review its methods of counting following the recommendations of the world Health Organization, who pleads for a recognition of the causes annexes or suspected cases.
In his review of the mortality in April, Rosstat has indicated that the main cause of death is the Covid-19 for 1270 case, and in 435 others, the virus has had a “significant influence” in the death of the patient.
For 390 deaths, the coronavirus is suspected as the main cause of death, but could not be identified, according to Rosstat.
Finally, 617 other patients suffering in Russia from the coronavirus died in April without the virus has had a “significant influence” in their death, according to Rosstat.
Russia has also registered Saturday 8706 new infections, a number in steady growth for more than three weeks, bringing the total to 520 129 cases.
Critics have questioned the mortality official, accusing Moscow of deliberately under-estimate.
Russia has explained its figures are lower, compared to western countries, by the fact that it only had in the first place, that the death of which the cause first, after an autopsy, is the coronavirus, when other countries identify almost all of the deaths of patients tested positive.
The Russian authorities argue that the epidemic is latest arrival in Russia, the country has had time to prepare its hospitals, and to develop a policy of mass screening.
According to the deputy prime minister of russia Tatiana Golikova, the publication of the death in April has been delayed by the time of the autopsies performed in the Russian regions.
According to her, the figures of Rosstat establish to 2.6% and the mortality rate among cases of coronavirus recorded in April.
“The main shock (increase in number of deaths) will occur in may and probably during the first part of June,” he added Saturday Mrs. Golikova at a meeting on television.
The capital Moscow, to be strongly affected, has already recorded 15 713 death in may — a mortality unprecedented in the past 10 years — which 5.260 dead link with the new coronavirus.