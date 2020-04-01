Russia again postpones the adoption of cryptocurrency regulation
After repeated delays, the adoption of the Russian law on crypto-currencies will be postponed again, now because of the threat of the disease.
The Chairman of Committee of the State Duma on the financial markets Anatoly Aksakov said that the cryptocurrency law of the country – the draft law “On digital of financial assets” – already finalized, but before the end of the spring 2020 will not be accepted.
The Russian authorities cannot come to an agreement on regulation of the cryptocurrency from January 2018
According to a report by Russian news Agency RBC on March 31, Aksakov admitted that the previous delay in passing the bill was due to disagreement relatively new type of assets among local authorities. Aksakov is also Chairman of the National banking Council at the Central Bank of Russia. He said that the Central Bank is opposed to the legalization of cryptocurrency, whereas the State Duma is in favour of the legalization of certain cryptocurrencies.
However, the long-awaited law is now postponed for another reason. Priority and urgent issue for Russia was the fight against the pandemic COVID-19, and all the legislative processes slowed down. The Russian bill has undergone a series of delays after its submission for consideration in January 2018.
Reportedly, Aksakov added that future Russian law on crypto-currencies will allow the definition of a cryptocurrency and ban the use of crypto-currencies as means of payment. In addition, the official noted, the law provides for the production and trafficking of digital assets. However, in mid-March, the legal authority of the Central Bank of Russia said that the bill will be to prohibit release and turnover of cryptocurrency.
Aksakov also stressed that the new law will not impede the work of cryptocurrencies if they are not to violate it. The official also stressed that the draft law “On digital of financial assets” will not include regulations concerning the mining of cryptocurrencies. However, Aksakov expressed confidence that the profits from mining cryptocurrency should be taxed, noting that the cryptocurrency is “a business that produces value.”
Last comment Aksakov about the new delay in the adoption of the future law on cryptocurrency comes after Russia for the sixth day in a row captures the rapid increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infections that were discovered during the day. The Moscow authorities urged residents to isolate themselves, while considered a national quarantine.
On 24 March the Ministry of economic development of the Russian Federation issued a draft law allowing to test the development of cryptocurrency and blockchain under a special regulatory sandbox.