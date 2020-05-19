Russia has succeeded in “stopping the growth” of new infections
However, the situation is very variable according to the regions. President Vladimir Putin recognized Monday serious difficulties in Dagestan, the republic poor of the Caucasus where the authorities have admitted hundreds of deaths possibly as a result of the Covid-19.
Share
May 18, 2020 9h36
Updated at 22h51
Share
Russia has succeeded in “stopping the growth” of new infections
Agence France-Presse
MOSCOW — Russia, the second country in the world in number of detected cases of the coronavirus, has managed to “stop the growth” of new infections, said Monday the prime minister, qualifying it, however, the situation of “complicated”.
However, the situation is very variable according to the regions. President Vladimir Putin recognized Monday serious difficulties in Dagestan, the republic poor of the Caucasus where the authorities have admitted hundreds of deaths possibly as a result of the Covid-19.
“The situation related to the coronavirus in the country remains complicated, but we can still see that we were able to stop the growth of morbidity,” said Mikhail Michoustine, himself sick of the COVID-19, during a government meeting broadcast on television.
“With all the caution, the dynamic is positive,” said the manager, whose healing has not been announced, even if it has taken over the tv appearances last week. He had been hospitalized on April 30.
Mr. Michoustine has also noted that more and more people to heal and “be able to leave the hospital.”
According to the prime minister, it is the result of our efforts over the past two months in Russia, including “the containment strict of the population”, ordered the end of march and it has begun to be alleviated in certain regions, the least affected, on the 12th of may.
According to the official figures, 8926 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 290 678 sick and 2722 deaths. This is the number of new cases, the lowest number since the 1st of may.
According to the authorities, the number of new cases is falling more than 23 % on the whole of the territory on a week and more than 47 percent in Moscow, the epicentre of the epidemic in the country.
The health care agency Russian, Rospotrebnadzor, had already stated on Sunday that “the situation will be stabilized through the country”, while the first half of the month of may had been marked by 10,000 or more new infections detected each day.
Russia had, however, explained this increase by a policy of screening mass, estimating, therefore, that it was not a spread accelerated the virus. The authorities claim more than seven million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the crisis.
Critical
Critics have also questioned the reality of the rate of mortality official, accusing Russia of deliberately under-assess the number of dead from the disease COVID-19.
The authorities have rejected the accusations, stating that are only identified deaths for which the root cause is the coronavirus, when other countries have the almost all of the deaths of patients tested positive.
They also say that the epidemic, having arrived later in Russia, they have had the time to prepare the hospitals and put in place a policy of mass screening.