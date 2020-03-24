Russia is the favorite team of the tournament in Beijing in 2022. Within a year, became even stronger

A year ago, “Soviet sport” has held a virtual rehearsal of the Olympic tournament team. Check: how to change the alignment of forces over the past season?

The cancellation of the world championship in Montreal significantly complicated the test. Because the selection of a majority of the participants of the Olympiad is held at the last world Cup in front of her. This applies equally to the rating and personal to the Olympic competition, which also affect the composition of the team tournament. It can participate only teams who have received Games at least a minimum quota of three or all four types of skiing.

So the world Cup we have no need to get out somehow. I’ll have to replace the results of the world Cup lists personal bests of the season and for him to identify ten best teams, and then move between them in Beijing.

PARTICIPANTS: THE SAME PLUS GEORGIA

With the first part of qualifying had to Tinker. However, the output was almost the same list of teams as last year. Change only one thing: the place the UK occupied Georgia, which progresses rapidly. Now there are cool skaters in each discipline, all of them young and train in Russia. If in two years there will happen something “extraordinary” such severe injuries, Georgia now we can safely add to the eight members of the iron team tournament in 2022, except where our national team includes the US, Canada, Japan, China, Italy, France and Germany.

But with a tenth of the country is still an open question. The idea is that she could be Korea, with its strong positions in singles. However, with the duets there all the seams, even worse than the Japanese. Sporting a pair created by 2018, for the sake of the Olympics, somewhere evaporated, and the registry ISU no Korean result shown in this view of the official tournaments of the season 2019/20. What official in their national championship competition pairs were not carried out, I checked. There was no one to skate.

In General, the Koreans in our scheme does not pass. And what instead of them plugging in the tournament the last “hole” a big difference, the rest of the country – obviously-hopeless outsiders. Finland? Israel? Australia?.. Well, let again be the Australia, for the exotic. And enough already to bother with that miserable tenth team, tired! The most interesting time to move on.

WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A TEAM TOURNAMENT FOR THE OLYMPICS IN 2022, IF IT WAS ALL REPEATED PERSONAL BESTS OF THE SEASON-2019/20

Short program



Men

1. Yuzuru the Han (Japan) – 111,82 (10 points in the team standings)

2. Nathan Chen (USA) – 110,38 (9)

3. Dmitry Aliev (Rus) – 101,49 (8)

4. Boyang Jin (China) – 101,09 (7)

5. Kevin Amos (France) – 96,71 (6)

6. Keegan Messing (Canada) – 96,34 (5)

7. Daniel Grassl (Italy) – 85,42 (4)

8. Moris Kvitelashvili (Georgia) – 82,77 (3)

9. Paul Fantz (Germany) – 80,41 (2)

10. Brendan Kerry (Australia) – 76,70 (1)

Women

1. Alyona Kostina (Russia) – 85,45 (10)

2. Rick Kihira (Japan) 81,35 (9)

3. Brady Tennell (USA) – 75,93 (8)

4. Nicole SCHOTT (Germany) – 64,09 (7)

5. Gabrielle Dalman (Canada) – 63,94 (6)

6. Alina Urushadze (Georgia) – 63,10 (5)

7. Alessia Tornagi (Italy) – 62,19 (4)

8. MA-Berenice Meite (France) – 60,64 (3)

9. Chen Hanyi (China) – 57,17 (2)

10. Kailani Crane (Australia) – 55,82 (1)

Pair

1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovsky (Russia) – Of 82.34 (10)

2. Xu Venting/Han Cong (China) – 81,27 (9)

3. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (Canada) 76,36 (8)

4. Ashley Cain/Timothy Leduc (USA) – 76,23 (7)

5. Nicole Della Monica/Matteo Garize (Italy) – 70,48 (6)

6. Minerva Hase/Nolan Of Siegert (Germany) 70,43 (5)

7. Riku Miura/Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) – 62,41 (4)

8. Catherine Alexander/Harley Windsor (Australia) – 60,26 (3)

9. Alina Butaev/Luka Berulava (Georgia) – Issued 59.14 (2)

10. Cleo Amon/Denis Strekalin (France) – 58,23 (1)

Dancing

1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (France) – 90,03 (10)

2. Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (Russia) – 88,73 (9)

3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) – 85,95 (8)

4. Charlene Ginar/Marco Fabri (Italy) – A 84,66 (7)

5. Piper Hills/Paul Poirier (Canada) – 83,92 (6)

6. Van Shiya/Blue Liu (China) – 77,45 (5)

7. Maya Kazakova/Revia Giorgi (Georgia) – 69,98 (4)

8. Jennifer janse van Rensburg/Benjamin Steffan (Germany) – 66,10 (3)

9. Holly Harris/Jason Chan (Australia) – Of 62.83 (2)

10. Misato Komatsubara/Tim Koleto (Japan) 61,45 (1)

Team standings after the short programs

1. Russia – 37

2. US – 32

3. Canada – 25

4. Japan – 24

5. China – 23

——————–

6. Italy – 21

7. France – 20

8. Germany – 17

9. Georgia – 14

10. Australia – 7

Arbitrary programs

Men

1. Nathan Chen (USA) – 224,92 (10)

2. Yuzuru The Han (Japan) – 212,99 (9)

3. Dmitry Aliev (Rus) – 184,44 (8)

4. We Nguyen (Canada) – 178,69 (7)

5. Boyang Jin (China) – 176,10 (6)

Women

1. Alexander Trusova (Russia) – 166,62 (10)

2. Rick Kihara (Japan) – 151,95 (9)

3. Brady Tennell (USA) – 147,04 (8)

4. Chen Hanyi (China) – 118,60 (7)

5. Gabrielle Dalman (Canada) – 100,40 (6)

Pair

1. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovsky (Russia) – 152,24 (10)

2. Xu Venting/Han Cong (China) – 147,47 (9)

3. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (Canada) – 138,59 (8)

4. Ashley Cain/Timothy Leduc (USA) – 129,66 (7)

5. Riku Miura/Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) – 117,53 (6)

Dancing

1. Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (Russia) – 131,69 (10)

2. Madison chock/Evan Bates (USA) – 129,01 (9)

3. Piper Hills/Paul Poirier (Canada) – 126,43 (8)

4. Van Shiya/Blue Liu (China) – Line Of 119.30 (7)

5. Misato Komatsubara/Tim Koleto (Japan) – 95,75 (6)

Team standings. The results

WHAT HAS CHANGED OVER THE PAST YEAR?

First of all, the Russian national team. He was left alone dancers Victoria Sinitsina with Nikita Katsalapov, all other types of new leaders. Lost way to young Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, appeared in the statistics last spring, Mikhail Kolyada today struggling with the sores instead of the quadruple, Alina Sagitova actually interrupted his career. Only a year has passed, and as it turned out…

I advise to pay attention to the obvious replacement in the course of our tournament odinochnits: short program rolls Alyona Kostina with her triple Axel and tall components, and in any where you are allowed to jump in four turns, to the forefront of another owner of the world record of Alexander Trusov. Well, Anna Shcherbakova, not the essence.

Further, to understand the overall picture, it is necessary to compare the present results with version-2019. Here it is:

The results of this virtual tournament last year

1. Russia – 71

2. US – 63

3. France – 60

4. Canada – 58

5. Japan – 53

6. Italy – 22

7. China – 21

8. Australia – 12

9. Germany – 11

10. UK – 9

THE NEW “GOALKEEPER” ALIYEV

If you do not delve into the intricacies of the fight for the bronze in which our skaters on staff is not allowed to participate, the main thing remains the same: Russia is a favorite, the USA is the only real competitor. We have added four full points (and everywhere – in of “1” in each), but the gap between Americans increased by only one, there is also not asleep.

Although their progress for the most part, pair skating and is associated not only with the strengthening of their duets, but the absence of competitors from Germany and France. If Aliona Savchenko with Bruno Musso and Vanessa James with Morgan the Sipr resume career to Beijing (the Germans, consider it done – Savchenko in full training), team USA will not be good.

And Russian? For her the main threat remains the same: this team needs a goalkeeper. That is to say, stable and high-quality artist men’s short program. If they don’t fall in it below the top 5- then the deluge. Certainly depress “the class,” no Alice Liu of Americans will not save.

After the General disappointment of Alexander, Samaria and Kolyada, a significant claim for a place in goal against young made “the shot” Dmitry Aliyev. However, no guarantee that in Beijing he will not miss a few “butterflies in the collar,” today, alas, no. Especially after the declarations, and gold of the European championship in 2020 has not been confirmed as reliable performance at the world Cup. Prepared the guy seriously, in advance moved overseas and trained there, but… At the last moment, coronavirus all broken. Recently, Aliyev returned home and instead of Montreal now sits in the St. Petersburg quarantine. Ah-mA…

Hang in there, the goalkeeper. You have as much as two years ahead – to become the Olympic champion.