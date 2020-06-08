Russia lightens the measures, at the end of the confinement in Moscow
These new stimulus must intervene while Russia reported Monday 8985 new cases of coronavirus and 112 deaths during the past 24 hours.
June 8, 2020
Updated at 9: 40am
MOSCOW — Russia announced on Monday the lifting of major restrictions due to the new coronavirus, including an end to the confinement in Moscow where a “return to normal” is expected despite the census everyday lives of thousands of new cases.
In a televised speech, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergueï Sobianine announced the lifting on Tuesday of a system of “self-isolation” at home and plan to pass mandatory for all Muscovites, including the elderly or sick.
“Moscow resumes its normal life. All major restrictions will be lifted in June, provided that the security of the epidemiological and sanitary measures should be preserved”, he said. The containment was declared at the end of march.
For his part, prime minister Mikhail Michoustine announced the partial lifting of the border closure, in particular for the Russians with a reason of health or professional. He has not specified any date for this measure.
These announcements come at a time when the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Russia reached Monday 476 658, of which 5971 deaths, the countries remaining at the third place in the world in number of infections.
During the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 8985 new cases, a number of progression stable for more than three weeks, and 112 deaths.
The authorities explain the low mortality rate compared to western Europe through measures taken at an early stage, a policy of mass screening and rapid response of the hospital system.
The government has also said not to mention that the deaths where the primary cause is the COVID-19, whereas elsewhere the almost all of the deaths of persons positive to the new coronavirus are taken into account.
Critics, however, have questioned the sincerity of the official figures.
Moscow remains the epicentre of the epidemic with more than half of the number of dead, even if the number of contaminations detected on a daily basis has dropped from about 6,000 in early may to about 2000 at the beginning of June.
The megacity of about 12 million inhabitants is one of the engines of the Russian economy, sorely afflicted by the epidemic.
Hairdressers first, pool to finish
Hairdressing salons and beauty, veterinary clinics and recruitment agencies will be able to resume work from Tuesday.
Then from the 16th of June, it will be the turn of the terraces to reopen, as well as libraries, exhibition halls and museums.
All of the restaurants, swimming pools, sports clubs and playgrounds can then re-open from 23 June.
In the framework of a déconfinement careful, the capital had already re-opened mid-may its work sites and industries, and then June 1st, shops and parks.
First step in the reopening of the borders, closed since the end of march, the Russian prime minister said that the Russians might leave the national territory for medical reasons, business or related studies.
Foreign nationals will be able to them coming for treatment in Russia, or if they must care for loved ones, said Mr Michoustine at a meeting on television, without specifying the timeframe.
Constitutional referendum
Critics of the Kremlin argue that the authorities expedite the déconfinement before the 1st July, the date of the referendum on the constitutional reform, originally planned at the end of April, but postponed because of the epidemic.
The reform must include the president Vladimir Putin the opportunity to remain in power until 2036.
The purpose of these restrictions is also to be linked with the military parade of June 24, in commemoration of the victory of soviet the nazis. It should have taken place on may 9 and was postponed against the heart, coronavirus requires.
The main opponent of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny spoke Monday on Twitter the possibility of a demonstration against the constitutional reform, after the lifting of the containment measures.
“If all restrictions against the coronavirus are lifted on the 23rd of June and the huge parade takes place on the 24th in Moscow, it means that we can all meet on Saturday, June 27 to protest against the setting to zero of the counters of Putin ?”, he responded to it.