Russo and Boca received great news and are looking for the seventh Copa Libertadores
With the triumph of DIM against Caracas, Xeneize secured first place in their group for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores.
Independiente Medellín's victory as a visitor against Caracas allowed Boca to secure first place in Group H of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Miguel Ángel Russo stayed with the leadership when there is still a date ahead.
Xeneize had already clasped the qualification to the round of 16 of the continental tournament yesterday, with a goalless draw against Libertad in La Bombonera. The last commitment of the Argentine team will be on October 22, starting at 9:30 p.m. and again at home, against the Venezuelans.
The other team that celebrated Independiente Medellín's triumph was Libertad, which is now tied with Caracas and will define the pass on the last day (the other will play the Copa Sudamericana). The Colombians were already eliminated and even without a chance to leave the last place in the standings.