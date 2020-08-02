Ryan Reynolds to create a program for diversity in the film industry [VIDEO]
Ryan Reynolds has announced the project of the “Group Effort” Initiative, which wants to recruit 10 to 20 people, racialized, or belonging to other groups under-represented in the middle of the cinema to offer them a professional experience.
August 1, 2020
David Friend
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has decided to put his star power hollywood at the service of marginalized communities and under-represented in the cinema industry.
The Vancouverites that we have been able to see in Deadpool announced the project of the “Group Effort” Initiative, which wants to recruit 10 to 20 people, racialized and other underrepresented groups in the community to enable them to live a professional experience alongside mentors who are experienced in the set of his next shoot.
“Make a movie, it is a team effort,” said Ryan Reynolds in a video put online on Friday on social networks.
“But for far too long, this team has systematically excluded Blacks, the people racialized and a wide range of other marginalized communities”, he continued.
The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: https://t.co/DXMM9VuPhL #GroupEffort #MaximumEffort pic.twitter.com/TJ0FGUMe2l
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2020
Ryan Reynolds has not revealed the title of his next film, but he confirmed that, if the pandemic allows, filming should start this fall, in collaboration with Netflix SkyDance.
“These recruits will be paid, lodging and travel at my own expense,” announced the actor.
“They are going to spend the days on set to learn from professionals, gaining practical experience which could then allow them to pick another job, and, hopefully, if they are not too disillusioned, to pursue a career in the film industry”, he continued.
In the opinion of Ryan Reynolds, this type of project should have been created a long time ago and that the nominations of all ages will be taken into consideration.
The project “Group Effort” Initiative will operate as a branch of the production company the actor’s Maximum Effort.
Ryan Reynolds invites other persons having “privileges of which I have the chance” to join a project to strengthen diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.