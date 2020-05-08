Safe with Maurice Richard
Maurice Richard Mongeau monitors to ensure that the safety instructions are complied with at Discount Lecompte, rue Saint-Joseph in Saint-Roch neighborhood.
Share
May 7, 2020-4: 00 am
Share
Safe with Maurice Richard
Normand Provencher
The Sun
At the time of shopping post-confinement, Maurice Richard Mongeau is a ringside seat to accommodate clients of Discount Lecompte, rue Saint-Joseph in good spirits, and the observance of essential sanitary rules. “They are very well trained. They know they are already arriving. There are those who me out by the heart.”
These days, its essential working tool is a spray bottle containing a disinfectant reddish made of water and soap, without alcohol. “It leaves no residue. No need to rinse hands,” he says, sprinkling the hands of each customer at the entrance.
“There are people who want in and out. There are also people who arrive with their clothes in their hands and don’t touch anything. It is already not easy to be a hypochondriac when it’s going well, imagine there. It is notfun.”
The security officer carries out this work since 1976, him whose double name was chosen in honor of the former glory of the Canadian, Maurice “Rocket” Richard. He takes his job very seriously in these times of pandemic. “All of our baskets are disinfected after each use. It is clean, lance-t-it to a lady who, like the majority of the customer views on Wednesday, wearing no mask.
“Zero risk does not exist,” says the sexagenarian. For that, he should live in a bubble like Bubble Boy, which is also in an episode of ” Seinfeld.”
A joke does not expect the other with man of 63 years old. “My God, you don’t know me…”
Mr. Mongeau is ready to interview and a picture in The Sun so long that the reporter the name of his company, Titan. Now it’s done. “Like my boss does to me chicanera not. You know what is the fa in Quebec? You can get sunburned even in winter. I don’t know if you pognez? It must be said that I have a humor special.”
Struggling with alienation
Elsewhere in town, during our morning rounds, the security officers had less desire to laugh. At the SAQ Depot, rue Einstein, our interlocutor is sparing in his comments about his work at the time of the COVID. By mid-morning, a thirty customers patientaient in the queue, distance is recommended, in order to make full of bottles of wine. In rush hour, on account of the double, or even triple.
“Is this what the world respects the regulations?
“Not so much. There are some who have a hard time with the distance. The queue is small at this time. Usually, it makes the turn to the parking lot. Clients don’t understand that one accepts a person at the same time, it does not fit as a couple. We are going to make an exception, sometimes, when they are also of the commissions for their parents or grandparents. It is a basket each, an invoice, and 2 meters distance.”
The branch of the quebec Society of cannabis (SQDC), near les Halles Sainte-Foy, the security guard of the company Garda is not much more talkative. Regulation of the company, it is not authorized to talk to reporters.
“There are a lot of people?”
“No worse.”
“Customers are frustrated because of the instructions?”
“It happens, but it is rather because of opening hours.”
Again, we waited, without ever seeing it, the joke at the Maurice Richard to relax a little bit the atmosphere…