Saidov: “quarantined more we strengthen the moral and psychological form”
Head coach of Ukraine in synchronized swimming Svetlana Saidova told about the work of the team during the quarantine, pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. The word mentor leads the website of the Federation of Ukraine in jumping into the water.
“Of course, with the beginning of the quarantine we were a bit confused, because by that daily practiced for 8:00, and today the pool is closed. But we are in constant communication with our Federation President Igor Lisov, representatives of the Ministry of youth and sports, the National Olympic Committee. However, now we devote more time to such directions which are not always found time is and psychological preparation, search of motivation.
Now we have two meeting-training with the participation of girls and coaches. It begins with psychological preparation, preparing athletes before, how to lead and how to respond when the stands make noise, shout, Boo, and create various obstacles. Pay a lot of attention and motivation. Our main goal is the Olympics in Tokyo, the timing of which is now transported to 2021. But how to keep the motivation of athletes? All of this in detail say, of course make plans for the future and create new programs for the season”.
Saidov noted that during the online training, the girls also do a lot of choreography and General physical preparation, acrobatics and dancing.
“We do everything that the girls adhered to the quarantine, was sitting at home and at the same time in these new conditions could get their little victories which will lead to great victories over him. So now we are strengthening the moral and psychological form, faith in themselves, and this is the daily work”.
Karen Aghabekyan.