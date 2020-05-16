Avenue Cartier is reserved for walkers on the weekends beginning Saturday, may 16, from 9h to 19h, between the streets Fraser and Saunders.
Saint-Jean and Cartier pedestrian the end of the week
Jean-François Néron
The rue Saint-Jean and avenue Cartier to become pedestrian streets, the end of the week beginning Saturday, may 16.
The City authorizes the transformation of commercial streets into pedestrian street. Thus, the avenue Cartier will be exclusive to the walkers on the weekends beginning Saturday, march 16, from 9h to 19h, between the streets Fraser and Saunders. Same thing for the rue Saint-Jean, from 11am to 18h, between the avenues Turnbull and Honoré-Mercier. Finally, the Saint-Jean street intramuros will be closed to traffic from 10am to 20h between rue D’auteuil and the side of the Palace.
“The piétonnisation of the rue Saint-Jean and avenue Cartier will facilitate the circulation respecting the measures of distance physical. We also want to encourage buying local,” said the mayor, saying be ready to extend the days of closure to traffic if the TCS want.
This initiative is in line with a re-opening desired restaurants and bars. They will be able to expand their patio encroaching on the public space.