Saint-Jean and Cartier pedestrian the end of the week

| May 16, 2020 | News | No Comments

Saint-Jean et Cartier piétonnes la fin de semaine

Saint-Jean et Cartier piétonnes la fin de semaine

Avenue Cartier is reserved for walkers on the weekends beginning Saturday, may 16, from 9h to 19h, between the streets Fraser and Saunders.

Share

May 15, 2020 16h49

Updated at 18h34

Share

Saint-Jean and Cartier pedestrian the end of the week

Saint-Jean et Cartier piétonnes la fin de semaine

Saint-Jean et Cartier piétonnes la fin de semaine

Jean-François Néron

The Sun

The rue Saint-Jean and avenue Cartier to become pedestrian streets, the end of the week beginning Saturday, may 16.

The City authorizes the transformation of commercial streets into pedestrian street. Thus, the avenue Cartier will be exclusive to the walkers on the weekends beginning Saturday, march 16, from 9h to 19h, between the streets Fraser and Saunders. Same thing for the rue Saint-Jean, from 11am to 18h, between the avenues Turnbull and Honoré-Mercier. Finally, the Saint-Jean street intramuros will be closed to traffic from 10am to 20h between rue D’auteuil and the side of the Palace.

“The piétonnisation of the rue Saint-Jean and avenue Cartier will facilitate the circulation respecting the measures of distance physical. We also want to encourage buying local,” said the mayor, saying be ready to extend the days of closure to traffic if the TCS want.

This initiative is in line with a re-opening desired restaurants and bars. They will be able to expand their patio encroaching on the public space.

Saint-Jean et Cartier piétonnes la fin de semaine

Avenue Cartier is reserved for walkers on the weekends beginning Saturday, may 16, from 9h to 19h, between the streets Fraser and Saunders.

A Photo Of The Sun, Erick Labbé

Other SDC prefer to abstain. The subject is not unanimous. In fact, some merchants fear loss of parking spaces. Jean-Pierre Bedard, director-general of the SDC Montcalm, believes that they could change their mind if the experience of Cartier and Saint-Jean is conclusive.

In the last few days, the SDC called for corridors, sanitary as well as Montreal. The Sun has learned that the usefulness of such a measure is the responsibility of the department of public health, who has not judged it useful to implement.

Washing of streets delayed

The mayor admits it: “The streets are disgusting”. It is that the pandemic makes more difficult the operation spring cleaning of the streets. “There are not enough people working and several are equipped to telework. It is complicated to ask people to move their car, especially in the central districts. There is no place to park. We do not have the taste of towing cars in full health crisis,” explains the mayor.

The deputy director-general of the City, Chantale Giguère, adds that the cleaning operation has started later than usual due to the arrival of a late spring. “There is a slight delay. We commenced the operations only on 20 April. The ground frost the night prevented operations. Instead of finishing in mid-June as usual, it will be at the end of June.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *