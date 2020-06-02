Saint-Jean street pedestrian: a “major problem” for the Castle Turrets
Because of the Saint-Jean street pedestrian weekends, guests of the Castle Turrets no longer have access to the boat landing and parking.
Share
May 31, 2020
Updated June 1, 2020 at 11h48
Share
Saint-Jean street pedestrian: a “major problem” for the Castle Turrets
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The rue Saint-Jean has joined the wave pedestrian, it is closed to vehicles every weekend throughout the summer. While the idea appeals to the majority of the merchants, for the hotel Castle Turrets, this is a major problem.
Customers will not be able to access the landing stage in front of the hotel or parking at the rear.
“They close the street 30 meters in front of our parking lot, it cut the access to our landing stage. I had told them to CDS [Society of commercial development] that it was completely crazy of us to do that! They say that 80% of the traders agree… but I’m not a baker or a shoe salesman. They have ignored us,” laments the owner of the hotel, Jocelyn Benouari.
Mr. Benouari believes, however, that there are simple solutions, such as closing the street just after the hotel, or to allow the access drive to prospective customers of his hotel. In the past, when the street had to be closed to motorists for events, the SDC had agreed to put in place these solutions.
“I can’t ask the guests to come before the end of the week or install three streets away and walk with the suitcases. Our 10 parking spaces cost us also very expensive to hire.”
To pass the worst of the health crisis, the Castle Turrets had closed its doors. It will begin to welcome guests from the 1st of June.
“It already suffers terribly… It will be the last to come back into our sales figures, the season is a disaster. We live on the cash flow of the hotel, like many others. In addition, we put a spoke in the wheels,” adds the owner.
The 11 rooms of the hotel are used to being occupied all summer, from 15 may until 30 October the same. For the moment, the hostel fills 15 % occupancy for the next few weeks, but Mr. Benouari believes that several Europeans call in the next few days to cancel their own reservations.
“There is no doubt that this will be complicated throughout the year. In the meantime a return to normal, we will be in a period of turbulence. We need practical and financial assistance at this time, but it feels isolated and there is no listening”, ends Mr. Benouari.
For the moment, it focuses on the re-opening of its hotel and of the necessary adaptation, it has, however, hear from the City of Quebec.