Sainte-Rose-du-Nord establishes a traffic control

May 1, 2020 4: 00
Denis Villeneuve, a journalist with the Initiative of journalism local
The indiscipline of motorists, bikers and other walkers encourages the committee of crisis of Sainte-Rose-du-Nord, tighten the screw and to erect a roadblock at the entrance to the village.
The committee held a meeting on Wednesday, and made the observation that many people do not understand the message delivered over several weeks by the public Health regarding the distancing between persons, the confinement and unnecessary travel.
In the interview, the mayor Laurent Thibeault claims to have arrested personally for the young people of his village who were coming back from a sector, bag and mattress under the arm, without conforming to any rules.
“When it comes to the weather, the area of the dock fills up and it flows. I asked the committee : “what can we do to restore the situation?” , “said Mr. Thibeault.
Despite the costs that the solution generates, the mayor of Sainte-Rose-du-Nord mentions that it has been decided to introduce, as early as Saturday morning, between 8 h and 22 h, a roadblock at the entrance of the village, near the former rest area, to monitor the comings and goings of the people in the vehicles.
“The role of our committee is to protect the population, given that 25 % of citizens are older than 65 years. It is necessary to protect our world, ” he says.
Laurent Thibeault adds that the goal is not to annoy passers-by, but to launch the message that as long as there is a risk situation, the villagers do not want outside visitors.
Some believe, according to him, because Sainte-Rose-du-Nord is an isolated place, he lives outside of the world, which is not the case. He concluded by stating that if the government of Quebec allows you to pause the economy of Quebec for several weeks, Sainte-Rose can afford to close a part of the village.
The control road is expected to continue also on Sunday.