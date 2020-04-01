Salaries may not be enough: in the river the doctor spoke of “readiness” of hospitals to madrepore from 1 April
April 1 in the media center Informant, the General Director of enterprise “Dnipropetrovsk regional rehabilitation hospital” Inessa Shevchenko said that Ukrainians are preparing the second stage of medical reform and what happens with medicine of Ukraine in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.
What exactly happens in the Ukrainian medicine on April 1
According to Inessa Shevchenko, although ironically the second phase of the medical reform in Ukraine coincided with the international day of laughter, but the Ukrainian doctors not to laugh today.
“We, communicating with colleagues, estimated this day as the beginning of the end of all Ukrainian health care. I hope that my, I do not know what voice crying in the wilderness, to help to reach out to those who thought up this reform, and to those who so persistently holds her in life. Even despite the fact that such luminaries of the Ukrainian health care as Todorov, Yemets, hoarse from screaming for help. Today we all shout: “save, we just kill you!”
So what we have by 1 April 2020? The majority of medical institutions, and such information is in the group of doctors in Viber, contracts with the National health service of Ukraine (NSTU) is not so far. No them for technical reasons. Those hospitals that contract has already received and saw the amount that they are ready to transfer NCSU to assist our citizens, just grabbed his head.
We all came to a consensus, as evidenced by the numbers that the money that you are ready to allocate NCSU on helping our citizens, not even enough for minimum wage staff. And if by mid-month, when doctors will have to pay an advance, we will not have sufficient funds, some hospitals will be forced to announce a massive reduction of health workers, and some will be forced to ask local authorities to suspend their medical activities.
NCSU the full amount for the remaining 9 months of the year lists monthly. So, the Dnepropetrovsk regional rehabilitation hospital is the only rehabilitation hospital in the country. But those who have prescribed packages for rehabilitation, for some reason I think that it’s kind of a Spa treatment. But this is absolutely not true,” – said Inessa Shevchenko.
Program medical reform and its implementation – two big differences
“In 2017, I participated in the competition for the position of chief Ohmadet, where he met with ex-Minister of health Ulyana Suprun and her team. Then I realized that we want to see this team. So, what is the command prescribed in madrepore, and what happens in reality – are two big differences. On paper from the point of view of an ordinary physician or the patient, the reform is quite good. But the reality is not what is written in circulars.
Said back then that we should not indiscriminately find fault with the entire Ukrainian medicine because we have a huge number of world-class specialists who are recognized representatives of health care around the world. Foreign colleagues said that Ukraine has excellent surgeons, cardiologists, obstetrician-gynecologists, but in Ukraine there is absolutely no rehabilitation medicine. It is necessary to create and develop.
From 1 April canceled the medical program of safeguards, which is divided into 27 packages. These packages are written in plain language, is on the Internet, and for that NCSU allegedly ready to pay. NCSU is now preparing to open access information about what the hospital of Ukraine may provide some aid to patients. But to guide the treatment of the hospital, the patient may either the family doctor or a specialist, of course, if it is not brought in the ambulance with the urgent case. But it looks like it’s electronic none of the doctors here and not know. But if the patient came with a paper referral to the hospital, he should first go to the clinic and to pay for his or her treatment, and it is also the Directive of NCSU. But the cost of each such treatment must approve our owners, in our case the regional Council. And they don’t know what methodology all be considered.
In addition, personnel information system NCSU needs to teach us how to work with electronic areas, and they even the requirements specification for the development of this programme was not given,” – says Inessa Shevchenko.
How many NCSU highlights for April 2020 rehabilitation hospital of the money and why
“Our hospital is staffed by 169 members of staff, starting with Maine and ending with the janitor, and constantly in the hospital is on rehabilitation more than 200 patients, plus turn to rehabilitation is already fully booked until beginning of autumn. And all over the world in rehabilitation hospitals, only nurses more than patients.
Moreover, rehabilitation medicine saves the state money because we’re pulling people from disability. Despite the fact that 80% of our patients is of working age. After rehabilitation, they begin to walk, raise families, work and pay taxes.
When we submitted documents to NCSU at the conclusion of the contract, they demanded from us statistical form, how many patients and what kind of rehabilitation we have been instrumental in 2018. It was necessary to calculate funding. But NCSU either do this in a statistical form that does not look or write, how can anyone give money.
In April 2018, our hospital lived in the amount of 1,777 million. In April of 2019 – 1,932 million. April 2020 us on one the approved package “Rehabilitation of disorders of the musculoskeletal apparatus” give 263 thousand hryvnia! It -? former state subventions for staff salaries. And the second package “Neurorehabilitation” of NCSU money is generally not confirmed. You know why? Because our hospital has no toys for sensory stimulation children! We have no children to rehabilitation, we have only an adult hospital. Forget the toys we bought. What to do next? We by law are unable to deal with rehabilitation of children and adults at the same time. In NSSO answer that it is our problems, but otherwise they will not give money.
Total: no money, treatment protocols there is no way to count paid services – is unclear. As we continue to work? If the situation does not improve dramatically, I’ll be forced to sue in court for the government of Ukraine. Why? Because the Cabinet approved a list of medicines, the use of which NCSU will pay. And there are not all drugs, for example, there are no drugs for anesthesia during operations. And what about the anesthesiologist?
Now, the law of Ukraine “On health care” has not been canceled, and there is an excellent article 44 “the Use of methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as well as of medicines”, where it says that the doctors for all that are obliged to apply the drug, allowed the Ministry of health of Ukraine, and not the National list of NCSU. And required doctors to inform the patient what medication he is going to treat.
Therefore, please contact the Dnipropetrovsk regional Council, or pull and help to contain a rehabilitation hospital as its owners or give it to someone who will be interested in it!”, – said Inessa Shevchenko.
How our hospitals are full to the epidemic of the coronavirus
“This coronavirus was not ready neither the hospital nor the doctors because in my memory, such a serious pandemic in Ukraine was not. Secondly, we have completely destroyed the SES, which monitored the epidemiological situation in the country. All the infectious hospitals of the country are in terrible condition.
But in 2014-2015 we also were not prepared for an influx of wounded soldiers, and had to remember volunteer skills. In General it turned out well.
But there are moments that should be solved by the city and regional power. The city purchased a sufficient amount of the ventilator, without which the most severe patients can not be saved. Are city subsidies for the 21-hospital of the Dnieper. We are doing a lot to minimize the threat of mass epidemics сovid-19 in the city.
About refusal to test for coronavirus can say one thing: this can not be, that running fakes. Just tests received little, so they are used only where there is a suspicion and confirmation rapid test coronavirus infection.
But if the person showed signs even SARS, it does not necessarily have to go to the hospital, he should contact his family doctor, who will decide what to do next. And adhere to quarantine measures,” – said Inessa Shevchenko.