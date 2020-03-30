Salon-shop “Granit”. Re-inspection – PHOTO
It is considered that any new facility is much easier to gain market share than to keep it. Because it is not easy to continuously maintain a high quality of service, defined at the start. That’s why we decided to go back to a shop for the manufacture, sale and installation of monuments “Granite” a year after I first visited there.
Salon-shop “Granite” started in Mariupol in the spring of last year, opening first one shop on a street P. Orlik, 81, and later in the Eastern district of Kiev, 62.
And immediately the company said that they have the lowest prices. They successfully competed due to the fact that worked without intermediaries, with one of the largest suppliers of granite in Ukraine – Korostyshevskiy quarry in Zhytomyr region.
Today this cooperation continues. Korostyshiv quarry handles more than 20 types of granite, including rare stone types, for example, Lesnik.
Recently the range replenished with another type of granite, absolutely black, with no inclusions. This is a perfect basis for getting your portraits now.
“We managed to keep the prices of their products at last year’s level, despite the fact that everything is more expensive, – says Valery Mironov, one of the leaders of the salon – largely due to the fact that we have our own warehouse with a large stock of granite.”
Over the past year, the company has expanded, it has increased its fleet in order to be able to serve more customers, is preparing to open two new stores.
Another important acquisition – a new certified machine, the only one in Mariupol and the region to accurately transferred to stone portrait image.
Shop Granit is constantly updating catalog of offered products.
“We are expanding the geography of its work. Today we are not only in Mariupol and its suburbs, but also throughout the Donetsk region and even in neighboring Zaporizhzhya” – say in “Granite”.
Such rapidly growing popularity of the salon for several reasons.
1.A flexible pricing policy.
“We always meet our customers. We understand what a difficult time we live. Therefore we always offer flexible terms for pensioners, discounts for large orders,” – says Andrey, co-owner of the shop.
2.Loans from the company without banks and insurers.
“It’s our credibility to customers. We just give people the opportunity to pay the order price in installments over several months, without any interest”.
3.Here is a professional Carver. This allows you to perform exclusive orders under sketches of the customer.
4. Salon-shop “Granite” only in Mariupol performs a portrait image on the glass.
5.Free storage of products.
Another additional service for the customer, which allows him not to think about how to catch that it all came together: the weather, the presence of financial possibilities and time. It is possible to order the monument at any time, a storage and install when it’s convenient.
6.Unique offer – the care of tombstones. Today, the company already serves customers in seven countries. The people who left the country, but who still have roots here, I want the graves of their relatives were well cared for.
If you have a need to contact the shop “Granit”, give you the coordinates.
Shops Granit located at:
P. Orlik street (ex. Uritskogo), 81
Kievskaya, 62 (district East)
Phones for inquiries: 068-548-75-78, 068-608-87-67, 068-548-99-96
Viber: 068-550-50-12
Photos documents and certificates for products and equipment of the company.