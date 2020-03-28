Salt diet prevents to fight infections
There are several risks associated with salt diet and one of the main consider high blood pressure.
Lovers eat salt often suffer from hypertension, it much increases the risks of stroke and heart attack.
And now German scientists have proven that large amounts of salt adversely affects the immune system, which increases the likelihood of infectious diseases.
Experts from the world health organization recommends that adults not consume more than 5 g of salt per day, corresponding to the two burgers.
But only in the United States the average adult consumes 8.5 grams of salt daily, which is almost two times higher than the who recommendations. This partly explains the high rates of hypertension in America.
Now German scientists believe that excess salt also weakens the immune system, preventing it to fight bacterial infections. They conducted a study involving volunteers who received an additional 6 g of salt to your daily diet. This period corresponds to two meals of fast food chains.
For the first time in the history of science proven that excessive salt intake also significantly weakens the immune system.
The findings contradict the results of other works that demonstrated that salt diet effectively fights infections that are triggered by certain skin parasites in laboratory animals.