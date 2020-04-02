Samsung has announced that will buy their smartphones, users for half price
Samsung has launched a test program to repurchase its own smartphone users. The company promises to pay 50% of the retail price of the device if the owner will rent it back for two years. While the scheme is only available on the flagship smartphone Galaxy S 2020, and the geography of its availability is limited to only markets in North America. However, if she can prove herself as a fairly effective way to attract buyers, it is possible that it will launch in Russia, as has happened in the past.
Yes, the goal pursued by Samsung, is the involvement of consumers. The fact that the demand for Galaxy S20 in almost all countries was considerably lower than at the time on the Galaxy S10. Impact of a complex epidemiological situation in the world caused by a coronavirus. Because of this, many of those who could afford a fresh flagship phone from Samsung, changed priorities and began to think not about buying new equipment, and about their own survival that in the current circumstances is more than justified.
How to take an old smartphone
Buyback program Galaxy S20, despite the apparent similarity, in fact has nothing to do with trade-in. First, the payout for a trade-inu are calculated individually in each particular case, and upon redemption of the Samsung promises a strictly fixed amount of 50% of the price. Second, the trade-in allows you to take the device in almost any condition, and Samsung claims that leased the machines were in excellent condition, allowing only natural wear. Third, the buyback program, in contrast to the trade-in, allows you to win real money without having to buy a new smartphone.
In fact, the launch of the buyback program is even more significant event for the market than it might seem at first glance. It can completely kill the secondary market, and in the case of Russia – and even to undermine gray.
Where it is cheaper to buy a smartphone
We have repeatedly proven that flagship smartphones running Android and in particular Samsung devices – can for a year to lose 30 to 50%. The same Galaxy S10 in the first six months after release fell by almost 40% from the original indicators.
Of course, the Russian office Samsung to this is irrelevant, because the decrease is due to serovatam who have the ability to buy equipment abroad and not paying taxes and import duties. However, this does not negate the fact that the purchase of the Galaxy S10 on the secondary becomes almost meaningless in the presence of a gray market.
Subscribe to us in Yandex.Zen. There are exclusive materials that are not on the website.
The thing is that in grey retail, and resale purchases are made only in cash. That is, no installments or loans usually are not provided. And if so, then the user who wants to save on the purchase of a smartphone, but it has the ability to pay a conditional 30-40 thousand rubles, is unlikely to agree to buy a smartphone with it, and it is better to consult serovatam.
After all, he does not sell used smartphone and brand new – with all the consequences in the form of annual guarantee and serviceable parts that have not been repaired or replaced. Therefore, those who are interested in independent sales, are forced to further reduce prices in order to somehow resist serovatam. However, thanks to the buyback program users will be banal is easier and more profitable to take the Samsung than to do it yourself and lose money.
It may seem that most Samsung, most likely, this program is not very favorable, because in this case it will be if you do not suffer losses, then at least you’ll get a many times smaller profit. However, extending the effect of the buyback on new smartphones, the company is, in fact, tie to a larger share of users who return because in this case they almost certainly will want to repeat this experience again and will buy Samsung’s new smartphone, having the ability to return it again.