Samuelsohn makes gowns surgical
Photo: Luca Bruno, Associated Press
New practices for the distancing and disinfection and the use of facial masks will help to protect the staff reminded us to make the gowns.
The manufacturer of clothing Samuelsohn has re-opened its Montreal manufacturing plant and recalled nearly 150 employees to start the production of personal protective equipment for the doctors, nurses and first responders in Quebec. The society of luxury clothing for men claims to have made an agreement with the province for an initial order of 200 000 gowns and surgical plans provide hundreds of thousands of others.
She adds that the disposable gowns are made of quality material medical. She explores now the production of blouses, reusable, and has submitted materials for testing and approval. Samuelsohn had temporarily closed its plant in Montreal in order to protect its employees and to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
New practices for the distancing and disinfection and the use of facial masks will help to protect the staff reminded us to make the gowns.