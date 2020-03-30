Saudi Arabia is suspected of espionage in the United States
Saudi Arabia is suspected of spying on its own citizens while traveling in the United States. Exploration of the country, used weaknesses in the global network of mobile telecommunications. For 4 months there were millions of secret tracing requests, reports The Guardian.
The tracing requests received from Saudi Arabia for four months, starting in November 2019. They sought to locate in the USA was in Saudi Arabia numbers.
The publication notes that there is no legitimate reason for the large volume of requests for location information. “Another explanation, other technical reasons for this. Saudi Arabia is armed with mobile technology,” the source told The Guardian.
Requests for location data on mobile phones were sent via multi-year global messaging SS7, which enables mobile operators to connect users all over the world. For example, the mobile user from America who travels to Germany and strives to make a call in the United States, connected via the SS7 network.
The SS7 system also allows you to track the phones, which caused concern among security experts. When the American operator (e.g., Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T) receives a notification of a foreign mobile operator, which is known as “SS7” (or PSI) providing information about subscribers, they actually get the track. Such queries are used legitimately to help foreign operators to register the roaming tariffs, but the number of such requests is never so massive.
Unknown, Saudi mobile operators, which asked a large amount of data about location tracking to their subscribers obviously were members of any government surveillance program.
However, widely reported that the Saudi government is using cyber weapons for hacking personal messages of dissidents and critics of the throne of the Kingdom of Mohammed bin Salman.
In January it turned out that mobile phone Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos was “broken” in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that was obviously sent from the personal rooms of Prince Muhammad.