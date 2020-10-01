Saudi Arabia prohibited the entry of people from Argentina
In the Middle Eastern country all international flights are suspended and only humanitarian or repatriation trips are made.
Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia , banned entry to that country to all passengers who have been in Argentina, Brazil or India in the 14 days prior to arrival in Saudi territory.
It is that although for months all flights have been suspended in Saudi Arabia because of the coronavirus pandemic, the GACA does authorize technical stops in Saudi territory or humanitarian or repatriation flights.
In order to enter the Middle Eastern giant on any of these flights, it is necessary to be a resident of Saudi Arabia, be a citizen of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman or the United Arab Emirates, or have a visa issued by the Saudi authorities.
Those traveling in this context, when they arrive in Saudi territory, must present a certificate of a PCR test that has been negative and that this test has been carried out up to 48 hours before their arrival in the country. In addition, those who are authorized to enter must quarantine and sign an affidavit ensuring they are not a carrier of the virus.
In this case, the update of the rule implied that in those few flights that are being carried out, there cannot be passengers who have been in Argentina, Brazil or India in the previous two weeks. However, there is an exception, which applies to those who have an official invitation from the Government of Saudi Arabia.
In principle, the restrictions to enter Saudi Arabia will remain in place until 2021 and only then will the Saudi authorities define the steps to follow. In addition to the fact that Argentina, Brazil and India have clear problems to contain the advance of the coronavirus (although at different levels), the strongest impact affects the thousands of Indian citizens who live and work in Saudi Arabia, where there is a considerable colony of people born in India. Source: Infobae