Saunders got! The British suspended license, and he faces disqualification
The British Boxing Council has suspended the license of champion WBO in the super Middleweight weight Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KO’s) for his published in social networks videos the beating of women, according to boxingscene.com.
“The British Board of control Boxing, having considered the comments made by Billy Joe Saunders in social networks, has suspended the license of your boxer in anticipation of the hearing in accordance with the regulations of the Council on the misconduct at the time and place of which will soon be told”.
Note that Saunders has apologized for the video, calling it a joke. However, it may not work on Commission, which in 2018 was fined by the British for 100 thousand pounds for the publication in social networks wieder, in which he suggested the woman cocaine in exchange for beating a passer-by.
We will remind, on may 2, planned the battle of Saunders and Soule Alvarez. If the British will be suspended for a long time, the fight will be in jeopardy.
Karen Aghabekyan.