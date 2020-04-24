Save the economy or save lives : lessons from 1918
Do we need to save the economy or save the health of the population ? Nobody could have imagined that the debate would be at this point put forward by a president eager for visibility. But it turns out that it is calculated well, at least if one turns to the Spanish flu of a century ago.
According to an analysis published on march 26 by three american economists, this is “pandemic, which depress the economy, not public health interventions”.
Their analysis could be seen as a response to an argument that has been widely circulated in recent weeks in the United States, to the effect that the policies of containment generalized, because they are harming the economy, would be “a remedy worse than the evil” that is the Covid-19. However, it is rather the opposite, write these three economists: if the Spanish flu of 1918 should serve as a model, it is the cities that are involved the faster and more aggressively (social distancing, isolation, quarantine, public hygiene), which have known immediately after “a relative increase in manufacturing employment, manufacturing output and assets of the banks”, as early as 1919.
The authors conclude that what they call in their jargon “interventions non-pharmaceutical”, where they had been held early and on a large scale, “have had no negative effect on the economic outcomes for the local.
It is no surprise that one notes that a “weaker economic activity” during the previous years has been associated with a higher mortality rate during the pandemic. It means in clear is that the virus has hit hardest in the cities or the poorest regions. But the gap becomes even stronger in function of the places where these “interventions non-pharmaceutical” have been implemented. And that gap, between the areas most affected and the other remains measurable from 1919 to 1923.
These economists are not the first to make this correlation. A study published in 2007 in the Journal of the american medical Association had shown — with tables, in all points similar to those that circulate in the last two months — that some of the cities which, in 1918, believed to be arrived from “the other side of the curve” — in other words, the number of new cases daily was decreasing — and that had lifted too early, the restrictions on travel, had lived a “second peak” of infections.
The influenza known as “Spanish” — which is not really born in Spain, but in the United States — ran from January 1918 to December 1920. It would have to be infected, according to estimates, up to 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population. The number of deaths estimated varies from one historian to another, between 20 and 50 million — the influenza having been the indirect cause of a huge number of deaths.